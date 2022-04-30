Graeme Lee’s side will be backed by over 1,600 travelling supporters, all enjoying the club’s end of season fancy dress tradition with this year’s theme paying tribute to the NHS.

On the field however, things have been challenging for Lee’s side who arrive at the Sands Venue Stadium on the back of three straight defeats.

In that time, Pools have had something of an injury crisis to deal with as several key players have missed out in recent week’s with what Lee described as a number of ‘random’ injuries.

Bryn Morris returns for Hartlepool United to face Scunthorpe United.

And those setbacks continued this week with Mark Shelton and Joe White the latest to pick up injuries ruling them out of this afternoon’s game.

But there is positive news for Pools who welcome back three players who missed the defeat against Swindon Town last time out.

Captain Nicky Featherstone makes his first appearance since the defeat to Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium at the beginning of the month.

Featherstone replaces Shelton who misses out after suffering with bouts of vertigo in recent days.

Featherstone is joined by Burton Albion loanee Bryn Morris in midfield who is back in the side following a head injury.

Morris grabbed his first goal for Pools at Rochdale in his most recent appearance.

Pools name just five substitutes for the third successive game as White misses out but there is good news as Joe Grey returns to the squad for the first time since the draw with Forest Green.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hull, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Morris, Crawford, Olomola, Molyneux, Bogle