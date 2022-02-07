Morris was a deadline day signing at the Suit Direct Stadium joining from Burton Albion and was thrown straight into the action at Selhurst Park in place of the suspended Nicky Featherstone as Pools went toe-to-toe with the Premier League side in the FA Cup.

Like most in blue and white, Morris struggled with the intensity on show from Patrick Vieira’s side in the opening 45 minutes as the Eagles raced into a two goal lead.

Morris has been out of action since November having fallen out of favour with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Pirelli Stadium but the 25-year-old eased his way into the game and showed glimpses of what he is capable of in the second half.

Bryn Morris made his Hartlepool United debut against Crystal Palace as Graeme Lee's side bowed out of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Morris was tenacious up against Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and Conor Gallagher with a lot of Pools’ productivity in the second half starting through the on-loan midfielder.

And Morris almost capped his display with a goal when winning the ball back inside the Palace half before stinging the palms of goalkeeper Jack Butland from range.

“I thought his second half performance was immense, I really did,” said Lee.

“He was aggressive, he was on the front foot, he set the tempo at times and he used the ball very well.

“I’ve known Bryn for years and when he lifts his intensity he’s a player, and he starts causing problems.”

Morris’ display will give Pools fans encouragement heading back into the rigours of League Two, should he be selected.

Upon his arrival Lee suggested Morris would have to earn his place in the squad like everyone else, with Saturday’s showing at Selhurst Park being a bright start to his Pools career.

“That’s what we want from him. If Bryn comes into the team he has to be like that week in week out for us and if he does, we’ve got a good player,” said Lee.

“We wanted quality in the squad.

“We want people to be fighting for their places. We’ve got a lot of players in certain areas but there’s a challenge now and it’s up to people to rise to this challenge and kick on.”

