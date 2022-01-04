Daly was gifted a late Christmas present from Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon six minutes from time as he found himself one against one from just outside the area.

But Daly still had plenty to do and the 20-year-old kept his composure to go around the Wanderers stopper and slot the ball home.

It was all that was needed to settle a scrappy affair at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools claimed yet another League One scalp this season.

Matty Daly grabbed the winner against Bolton Wanderers as Hartlepool United moved into the quarter final of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

“He got gifted the ball but he still had a lot of work to do to round the keeper and be composed enough under pressure to slot the ball in the back of the net,” said Lee.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for him and he took it well.

“I know some might say it’s a bit of luck but I think it’s just clever play from Matty. He's read the situation, he wins it and his composure to finish it is fantastic.”

Daly wasn’t the only player the Pools boss singled out for praise with Lee keen to go right through his side on another positive night on home soil.

Pools had to withstand some pressure late in the first half from Ian Evatt’s men but were more than a match for the League One side throughout the 90 minutes before coming away with the win.

“It’s good. The lads grafted. There was a lot of work that went into it.

“They had to be disciplined in their shape tonight, they had to work for each other.

“I said to them you have to understand your role but you have to understand your mates role and you’ve got to help each other out.

“They stuck to it and they created chances in the first half and didn't quite get the rewards but then in the second half you think just keep going and keep doing it and in the last few minutes Matty was there.”

