Francis-Angol has endured an indifferent season having been a key part of the Pools defence in the early months of the campaign before seeing his game time limited to cup competitions with his most recent league outing coming in the defeat at Swindon Town back in November.

But the 28-year-old was called upon by Lee on Saturday after a defensive headache for the Pools boss in the fullback areas following an injury to Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson being struck with illness.

It meant both Francis-Angol and Reagan Ogle came into the side who were held to a draw by Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Zaine Francis-Angol made his first league appearance since November during Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw with Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And while the 28-year-old showed a few signs of ring-rust in terms of his league match sharpness in the first half, the former Motherwell and Accrington Stanley defender grew into the game before assisting Tom Crawford for Pools’ equaliser.

It’s been difficult for Francis-Angol as he has had to bide his time for an opportunity owing to the form of Ferguson and Lee switching from a back five to a back four limiting his possible opportunities to feature more regularly.

But the Pools boss has praised his defender for the attitude shown in training throughout what has undoubtedly been a frustrating period for Francis-Angol.

“It’s difficult but he’s been nothing but professional. He’s done everything right in training, he hasn’t sulked or kicked up a fuss, he’s just done things right,” said Lee.

Zaine Francis-Angol has had to bide his time for another first team opportunity in League Two. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“So sometimes it’s pleasing to see when the lads do get an opportunity and this was that time.

“The lads who have been in on the pitch sometimes make your decisions easier because of the performances they’ve been putting in and that’s been key to us moving forward, that consistency with those lads.”

And while Francis-Angol’s place in the starting line-up against Sutton was his first league appearance since November, it was also the first time he had been included in the Pools squad since the New Year’s Day stalemate with Oldham Athletic.

But once again, Lee has reiterated that he faces tough decisions by also highlighting loan signing Jake Hull’s lack of game time since arriving from Rotherham United.

“It’s selection reasons,” said Lee.

“Zaine covers various areas [in defence] but we’ve got other players as well who can cover in certain areas and give us other options so it’s just a selection thing.

“I’ve got Jake Hull there who hasn’t featured. He’s come in and hasn’t done anything wrong. He trains well but the lads who have been playing have been doing excellent.”

Francis-Angol could be in line to make back-to-back starts for Pools for the first time since those defeats to Swindon and Forest Green Rovers in November should Lee’s first choice left back Ferguson not recover from an illness in time for tomorrow’s trip to Colchester United.

The defender has made 21 appearances this season after joining from Boreham Wood in April to help with Pools’ promotion push in the National League.

