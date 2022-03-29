Molyneux went down in some discomfort from a challenge by Mansfield Town defender James Perch and was carried off as a result early in the second half.

Molyneux, who was celebrating his 24th birthday, marked the occasion with a brilliant strike to get Pools level in the game at the Suit Direct Stadium after they had been trailing.

Molyneux found the bottom corner from distance as the sides went in level at the break but his night was cut short after colliding with Perch early after the restart.

Luke Molyneux celebrates after scoring Hartlepool United's second goal during the League Two match with Mansfield Town (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Thankfully he’s weight-bearing so it's not a break,” said Lee.

“He’s managing to limp around so we had a little joke and said he’s just milked it from all the fans clapping him off.”

Lee added: “The lad went in for the ball but showed his studs and comes right through him but the referee didn’t see it.

“The doctors looked at him, they think it’s just a soft tissue impact so hopefully it settles down. He’s got a cut and it’s swollen up so we’ll assess it.”

Lee also praised Molyneux after grabbing his 12th goal of the season against the Stags as Pools claimed a point on home soil.

“He’s done that many times for us which is fantastic and to do it on his birthday, it’s just unfortunate it didn’t end how we wanted it to for Luke because it’s a bad injury he’s picked up.”

