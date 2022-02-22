Pools enjoyed a successful transfer window in January with seven new arrivals including loan stars Morris, Joe White, Isaac Fletcher, Jake Hull and Nicholas Bilokapic.

But as is often the case with loan players, should they do well, the club needs to find a replacement for them once they return to their parent club.

However, Pools supporters can feel encouraged by the fact Morris, in particular, could be in line to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryn Morris could be in line to stay with Hartlepool United beyond his loan deal from Burton Albion. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The 25-year-old Hartlepool-born midfielder has been highly impressive in his appearances to date with supporters already keen to see the Burton Albion man extend his stay.

And following an announcement from Pools chairman Raj Singh, who confirmed a deal was in place for Morris to remain in the North East for an additional two years at the end of the season, manager Lee has provided an update on some of the other loan players in his squad and whether they, too, have similar deals in place.

“It was just something we spoke to Bryn about,” Lee told The Mail.

“Obviously he’s a Hartlepool lad and we wanted to get him in.

Graeme Lee admits he will enquire about Middlesbrough's Isaac Fletcher in the summer. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“That was the process for Bryn just trying to make sure it suited both parties. The other loans were just loans, but we’ll assess them.

“I think Joe White has just signed a new deal at Newcastle so I’m not sure we’ll be able to take him on a permanent.”

White is not the only loanee to have signed a new deal with their parent club with goalkeeper Bilokapic having agreed a deal until 2026 with Huddersfield Town.

But one player, despite his lack of game time for Pools, Lee is keen to see developments with is Middlesbrough’s Fletcher.

Lee is familiar with the teenager from his time in Boro’s academy and has admitted he will be enquiring about his services.

“Fletcher, I know what he’s like and what he offers and there’ll be questions asked in the summer with regards to his situation with Middlesbrough and where he is because we want good players in the squad who’ll take this club forward.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.