Olufela Olomola has joined Yeovil Town on-loan for the rest of the season. Picture by FRANK REID

Olomola joined National League side Yeovil Town on-loan ahead of Hartlepool United’s trip to Crawley Town last week with the Pools boss insisting they can recall the 24-year-old should they see fit.

Olomola joined Pools in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Scunthorpe United but has struggled to force his way into the starting line-up at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The former Carlisle United striker has made 14 appearances for Pools this season with his most recent outing coming in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final victory over Charlton Athletic.

Graeme Lee reveals recall option in Olufela Olomola loan deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Olomola featured five times under Graeme Lee, twice as a starter in the EFL Trophy where he impressed in a wide role.

But following the arrivals of Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle during the January transfer window, Olomola’s chances appeared to have been limited further.

Olomola, who has scored just once for Pools this season during the 3-3 draw with Carlisle in the EFL Trophy, is now set to spend the remainder of the season at Huish Park unless Lee sees fit to bring the striker back into his squad given his impact in the current 4-3-3 system.

And asked whether the decision was to help the player as well as the club Lee told The Mail: “It was a bit of both.

“The conversations with players are difficult when they’re not playing. He had two fantastic games in the cup, he was exciting. But then he comes out of the squad.

“So it was a one of them where he got an opportunity and I said ‘I can be selfish and keep you with us’ because he can impact in the formation we’re playing now, but I don’t want to be selfish.

“I said ‘if you want to go and do this and get some games in [you can]’.

“The only stipulation I had was to get a call back on him because if we need him then I'll call him back because he could be one who could impact the team, and he was happy with that.”

