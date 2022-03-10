Pools missed out on a trip to Wembley in the cruellest of ways as they were beaten on penalties by the League One leaders after neither side could be separated following a pulsating 90 minutes at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Lee’s side went in front, much to the delight of the sell-out crowd, through Joe Grey’s excellent cushioned volley from David Ferguson’s freekick before Millers leading marksman Michael Smith levelled the scores early in the second half.

But Pools came once again as the man of the moment, Luke Molyneux, capped a swift counter-attack to have supporters dreaming of a Wembley appearance.

Rotherham weren’t to give up without a fight though and levelled again through another fine header from Smith as the tie went to penalties.

And, unfortunately for Pools, Molyneux and midfielder Tom Crawford would be the unlucky ones as Lee’s side fell at the very last hurdle in their quest for a Wembley appearance.

But Pools boss Lee felt aggrieved in the first half when referee Bobby Madley opted to hand Millers captain Richard Wood a yellow card instead of a red for a coming together with Crawford off the ball.

Wood appeared to block Crawford off with the use of his elbow but escaped with a caution.

And yet moments later Wood was involved again when hauling Molyneux to the ground with Madley issuing the defender a warning rather than a second yellow card.

But Lee had further cause for question when striker Omar Bogle appeared to break free of a high Rotherham defensive line from Grey’s pass only for Rarmani Edmonds-Green to send him tumbling with a yellow card again the adjudged punishment.

“They’re lucky to still have players on the pitch and the referee is still adamant even after seeing it that he’s made the right choice,” explained Lee.

“He made the wrong choice and that's the bottom line. Omar is clean through and he pulls him down, no-one was catching Omar so them decisions go against you.

“I don’t usually go back to decisions but when you reflect on the game there’s been moments in the game that really could have affected this game in a positive way for us but it wasn’t to be.”

Lee added: “I know Richard Wood from when he was a young lad. He’s not malicious. He didn’t do it intentionally but his arm comes up and he catches him.

“Then he [Madley] books Neill Byrne for a foul which is no different to Wood again on Molyneux.

“The strangest rule in the world is we’ve got the TV camera on the bench and the fourth official is sat right there, and I know we have VAR and all that, but all he had to do was look at that screen, but he’s not allowed to which is bizarre.

“He’s got the opportunity to be able to do that and affect the game but that's the rule they’ve come up with so we have to accept it but there’s moments in the first half where a couple of their players get away with one.”

