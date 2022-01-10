Graeme Lee reacts as Hartlepool United swoop to sign Rotherham United defender Jake Hull on loan

Hull, 20, spent the first half of the 2021/22 season with National League North side Guiseley AFC.

The former Sheffield United youth will wear the number 15 shirt following the departure of Eddy Jones, the club has confirmed.

Hull featured in the EFL Trophy for Rotherham this season and now teams up with Graeme Lee’s Pools side.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee said: “I am very pleased to get Jake Hull in, another player who comes in with a great attitude and character.

"He has the attributes we were looking for in a defender and we know he can be a real success here.

"We would like to thank Rotherham as well for allowing Jake to spend the remainder of the season with us.”

Hull added: “It has all happened quite quickly but this is a huge club with great history and I can’t wait to get started.

"I have gained some first team experience with Guiseley this season but I am looking forward to working with Graeme who I know was a great defender and can help me develop my game."

It is the second signing of a busy Monday at Pools, earlier they completed the signing of Marcus Carver from Southport for an undisclosed fee.

Carver, 28, has been with Southport since the summer of 2020 and has scored 12 goals in 17 appearances in the National League North this season, the joint third most in the division.

Blackburn born Carver has spent the majority of his career in non-league following his decision to leave Accrington Stanley in 2016.

