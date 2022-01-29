Graeme Lee reacts to Hartlepool United's point at Exeter City

Hartlepool started well, forcing three early corners, while Timi Odusina went close with a fierce shot that was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The home side’s best chance came when the ball deflected into the path of Padraig Amond, but he wildly lashed it wide of the near post, while Matt Jay shot tamely at Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip from 25 yards.

Hartlepool’s Luke Molyneux brought a somewhat drab half to a close when he skied an effort high from close range.

Gary Liddle of Hartlepool United.

The second half started with Hartlepool captain Nicky Featherstone being shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Josh Key as Exeter started to crank up the pressure.

Substitute Jack Sparkes fired a chance straight at Killip before the goalkeeper made a great stop to deny the same player, while Jake Caprice saw an effort land on the roof of the net.

Hartlepool defended superbly and with the last chance of the game, Exeter’s Tim Dieng screwed a shot wide at the far post as their afternoon ended in frustration.

Pools boss Graeme Lee was delighted to take a point home and said: “You come to Exeter and you know you are going to be in for a tough game.

“I thought we dominated the game in the first half and created good opportunities.

"It was very controlled and we spoke at half-time about going back out with the same intensity and then, eight minutes into the second half, you lose your captain.

“The lads had to put a shift in and they did. They put their bodies on the line, made first contact with crosses and got our heads on it.

"The only downside is we didn’t look a threat and, in the end, it was absorbing pressure but they handled the pressure fantastically well.

“I knew Exeter and the style they would play. Going into the last few games, we are back playing a 3-5-2 and we have looked solid and can control games. We were just lacking in that final third.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side lacked quality.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, and where neither goalkeeper had a proper save to make, Exeter dominated, especially after Featherstone was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Josh Key.

But despite the man advantage - and lacking a striker, with Sam Nombe and Offrande Zanzala both injured – Exeter could not break down a well-drilled Hartlepool, who were good value for a point.

“I’m disappointed and I think people will see it as a slight step back, but I think we are moving in the right direction,” Taylor said.

“I’m disappointed when you look at where the ball was in the last half an hour of the game, but we just didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“We didn’t have enough quality in our game to be able to do that, to be quite honest with you."

