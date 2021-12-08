Lee spent eight years with Pools as a player from 1995 through until 2003 when he left to join Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender returned for a short loan spell in 2008 including a League One appearance against Northampton Town on February 22, 2008.

Pools would lose that game at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to a late winner from Cobblers midfielder Giles Coke but it would also prove to be a significant evening for Lee as it would be the final time he would walk out for Pools on home soil.

Lee featured eight days later in what would be his final appearance for the club at Bournemouth.

But here at The Mail we look at Lee’s final appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium and the team who featured in that 1-0 defeat to Northampton.

1. Danny Wilson Wilson was in charge of Pools for two-and-a-half-years earning the club promotion to League One in his first season. Wilson remained at the Suit Direct Stadium until December 2008 having won 58 of his 133 games in charge. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Jan Budtz Danish stopper Budtz spent two years at the Suit Direct Stadium from 2007-09 making just under 50 appearances for the club. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Jamie McCunnie McCunnie came on for Godwin Antwi in the defeat to Northampton. McCunnie joined Pools from Dunfermline and spent two seasons at the Suit Direct Stadium before returning to Scotland with East Fife in 2009. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Michael Nelson Nelson will join Lee in the dugout at the Suit Direct Stadium against Rochdale having returned to the club as assistant manager. Nelson spent six years with the club as a player with the fan favourite making over 300 appearances. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales