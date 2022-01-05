The 20-year-old Welshman starred in the unfamiliar role of right back on Tuesday as Hartlepool United edged past Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy third round and Lee has confirmed the youngster is set for discussions this week as to whether his loan at the Suit Direct Stadium will continue.

Jones has featured just six times for Pools this season with three of those appearances coming in the Papa John’s Trophy and Lee believes the decision will be up to Stoke as to whether they allow their player to remain in the North East.

“I’ve spoke to Stoke. I think it’s more in Stoke’s hands in the fact that he hasn’t played as many games as they’d probably have liked in the last few months,” Lee told The Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddy Jones will return to Stoke City for talks about his future with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We want to keep him on for what he offers. I’ve said it before, with Eddy it’s one of them where he could get in the team and stay in the team.

“He showed what he can do and that’s on the right hand side so he’s going back to Stoke just to have some chats and meetings which were already planned on Thursday and then I’ll speak to Stoke [again] after that.”

Jones was an unexpected starter on the right of a back four in Lee’s side for the visit of Bolton after fullbacks Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle and Luke Hendrie were all missing through injury.

And Lee believes Jones made a good account of himself in helping preserve a clean sheet against the League One side.

“Reagan’s got a knee injury. Jamie’s ribs from the weekend and Luke Hendrie has got a bad calf, he strained a calf muscle, so all three right backs were out.

“So Eddy Jones had to do a job tonight and he did a fantastic job. Apart from a five or 10 minute spell at the start of the second half where he had a little wobble but I thought after that he was fantastic.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.