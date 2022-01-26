Lee was speaking after watching his side overcome Charlton Athletic on penalties to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy following a spirited 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Pools led when Joe Grey brilliantly lofted the ball over Craig MacGillivray inside seven minutes but found themselves behind on the half hour with goals from Mason Burstow and Alex Gilbey.

But Lee’s side were able to force a shootout when substitute Luke Molyneux found the corner with a wonderful curling strike from the edge of the area.

And after Ben Killip had denied Elliot Lee, Jamie Sterry calmly dispatched his spot kick to move Pools one step closer to a Wembley final.

Lee was impressed by his much-changed side with Pools more than matching their League One counterparts.

But while Pools’ fairytale cup adventure continues, the desire for new recruits remains at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And with just five days remaining in the transfer window, Lee believes he is closing in on another signing.

“There’s been progress. There should hopefully be a couple tomorrow,” Lee revealed.

“You think you’re there and then the clubs you speak to then decide they need someone before you can have their player so you think you’re close then you have to be a little bit patient with it. But we’re close.”

Pools have made just two signings in the January window so far after the arrivals of Jake Hull on-loan from Rotherham United and Marcus Carver for an undisclosed fee from Southport.

Lee has admitted he is still keen to strengthen in the attacking areas of the field as well as bringing in a goalkeeper to compete with penalty hero Killip.

Pools have had players on trial in recent weeks while they weigh up their options as well as making contact with both Manchester United and Arsenal over potential loan deals for some of their academy players as was revealed by chairman Raj Singh at the weekend.

But Lee now looks set to make his next signings for the club ahead of Saturday’s trip to Exeter City.

