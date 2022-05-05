Pools have endured a difficult time of late with just one win in 11 games since their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat to Rotherham United which has caused growing frustration among supporters with the season fizzling out.

And that continued last weekend at the Sands venue Stadium as Pools had to come from behind to rescue a point against an already relegated Scunthorpe United.

But Pools will be hoping their fortunes will change in the final game of the season this weekend before heading into the summer for a well deserved break.

“I am desperate to get the win. I was desperate to get the win [last week],” said Lee.

“I felt it was a must win. I kept saying to the lads it’s a must win. The performance was more pleasing that we were fighting for things and challenging for things. It was just unfortunate that the end product didn’t happen.

“But we’ll go again against Colchester,” Lee added.

“The motivation for them players is that if they want to get that kind of applause and a pat on the back [from supporters] they have to go and perform.

“If the home fans see that then I'm sure they will.”

Lee added: “We said this a long time ago and for one reason or another we’re way off where we should be.

“It’s been frustrating. The season has been amazing when you look back at it but we’re all looking back on it with where we are at this moment in time.

“I look back on it after each game and each performance and if we’re not getting results or fighting how I want us to, it's frustrating and it’s frustrating for the fans.”

Pools head into their final game still plagued by injuries having been unable to fill their substitutes bench for the last four successive games.

Mark Shelton and Joe White were the latest to be ruled out last week with midfielder Tom Crawford being forced off in the draw with Scunthorpe.

Middlesbrough loanee Isaac Fletcher went down with a dislocated shoulder ahead of the trip to the Sands Venue Stadium as numbers continue to dwindle.

Captain Nicky Featherstone, who converted from the penalty spot to earn Pools a point last week, came through unscathed on his return while Joe Grey made an appearance from the bench.

And speaking after the Gemma Lee charity game earlier in the week, assistant boss Michael Nelson joked he might have to make himself available following the absence of both Gary Liddle and Neill Byrne.

“I was trying my best to see if I could get a place in the team for Saturday so I’ll have to have a word with the gaffer,” Nelson said to The Mail.

“But that’s our focus now. We’re always thinking about that next game.