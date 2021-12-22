Lee was confirmed as the club’s new boss earlier this month and has so far enjoyed a bright start to what is his first spell in the dugout in first team football.

Lee enjoyed a number of successful years at Middlesbrough as part of the Teessiders’ academy and helped develop several players for the first team at Boro for a number of managers over the last decade.

But while Lee benefited from a number of experiences with former Boro managers, it always remained his ambition to step into the hotseat himself, with the dugout at the Suit Direct Stadium having long since been his main goal.

Graeme Lee enjoyed a winning start to his Hartlepool United tenure at Sincil Bank with victory over Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

And the 43-year-old remains unbeaten in his first four games in charge having watched his side ease past Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy before claiming another League One scalp against Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

Lee has taken four points from his two League Two fixtures before last week’s trip to Colchester United was postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

And while it has been a busy start to life back at the Suit Direct Stadium for the former Pools defender, Lee admits he still finds it hard to believe he has got his dream job.

“I’m loving it. I still pinch myself and I still smile to myself when I drive into work at what I’m doing,” he said.

“I’m the Hartlepool manager and I’m a proud man to say that, and I'll continue to be that, and my job is to make sure it’s a success.”

