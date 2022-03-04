Pools make the trip to the Envirovent Stadium on Saturday lunchtime looking to bounce straight back from their first defeat in eight league games against Walsall last time out.

Lee’s side have enjoyed what feels like a rare full week on the training ground this week after a demanding schedule throughout the month of February.

And Saturday’s trip to Harrogate kick starts another gruelling run throughout March across the league and cup for Pools.

Graeme Lee admits it has been a tough process regarding his team selection for Hartlepool United's trip to Harrogate Town . (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Towards the end of February Lee’s side started to suffer the effects of such a taxing run as injuries and suspension built up, with on-loan Burton Albion midfielder Bryn Morris one of those struggling for fitness after picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And Lee has suggested there are still some of his players who he anticipated being back in contention this weekend that continue to struggle with their injuries.

“The majority are ok, but we’ve still got ones who we were hoping to be back who are still struggling so they’re still being assessed,” said Lee.

“I think their bodies just went through a hell of a lot, especially the lads who played week-in, week-out through the fixtures.

Hartlepool United suffered defeat last time out at Walsall (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“And the travelling takes its toll, as much as I don't like using the excuse. But you come away from it and you assess it and it probably does.

“I knew how I felt after the games and for the next few days after the games and having to play with that is a lot.

“But we need a reaction from last Saturday now. We’ve had a good week on the training field so it’s now about Saturday.”

And Lee has suggested it has been difficult to lock in his team selection for the trip to Harrogate following the defeat at Walsall as he searches for that reaction from his players.

But, while Pools also ready themselves for a semi-final tie in the Papa John’s Trophy next week, Lee insists his focus has not gone beyond Saturday’s game.

“I’ve had not one thought about it. I know the game, and we’re excited by the game, but I've not had one thought regarding team selection influencing the cup game,” Lee revealed.

“It’s been nice [to have a full week on the training field]. Tuesday morning the lads were really bright and they were really at it like what we’ve been like prior to the Walsall game.

“That’s probably from having that little break where they could just freshen their legs up and freshen their minds up and they’re ready to go again.

“It’s been one of the toughest debates in my own head regarding the team selection in the sense of overthinking last week's performance and the what’s and why’s and whether we should do this or do that.

“I’ve had a lot of chats with my staff. I’ve debated so many times but I’m settled where I am at the moment and I believe what’s best for us is what I’m going to put out on the pitch.”

