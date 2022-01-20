Pools used the two recent cup fixtures against Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy and Blackpool in the FA Cup to trail a change in matchday operations at the Suit Direct Stadium with away supporters housed in the Town End of the ground while Pools fans from the North West corner filled the Rink End.

The decision to trial the change at the Suit Direct Stadium came after discussions between the club and supporters groups over continued safety concerns within the North West corner of the stadium.

But Pools fans will return to their usual spot in the ground for the visit of Stevenage this weekend as Pools look to get back to winning ways in League Two.

Hartlepool United fans will be back in their original seats this weekend for the visit of Stevenage after the clubs fan experiment. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And asked on his thoughts about the fan experiment at the Suit Direct Stadium, Pools boss Graeme Lee was sympathetic with the decision.

“It was confusing when I first walked out [against Bolton]. I started getting a bit of stick straight away and I thought ‘that’s a bit early,’ Lee told The Mail.

“It’s probably not what you want to do in the sense of [away fans] being behind the goal but I understand why we’re trying it and what we’re trying to do and if it benefits things then we go with it.

“For me personally I’d love our fans behind both goals because they’re trying to suck that ball into the back of the net for us.”

