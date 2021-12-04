Graeme Lee reveals what he's told his Hartlepool United squad ahead of Lincoln City FA Cup tie
At last, Hartlepool United’s new manager Graeme Lee can focus on what he was brought into the club to do.
It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Lee and his assistant Michael Nelson after they were unveiled as the club’s new management team on Wednesday ahead of Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Lee and Nelson were both interested spectators at Hillsborough and will have been encouraged by what they saw ahead of another tough test for their first game in charge against Lincoln City on Saturday.
Pools have already exhibited their ability to stage a cup upset having beaten the Owls in midweek and another League One side in Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the FA Cup, and Lee believes it’s a good game to begin his Hartlepool tenure.
“It’s a great game for us to go into. There’s a little bit of nothing to lose about it,” admitted Lee.
“They play in the league above so we can just go at it, and we will be going at it.
“With this game and the Sheffield game in midweek it’s a good opportunity for us to have a little look at the squad with a big focus on Wednesday night.
“We’re desperate to win it and we’re going to give everything we can. It’s one of them games, we’ve all played in them, where League One are expected to win so the pressure is on them and we’ll just go and see what we can do.”
Pools will be without Jamie Sterry who will serve the third game of his suspension, with Jordan Cook still recovering from a groin injury.
And Lee has hinted at changes from Wednesday night’s win over the Owls but has told his players not to worry if they aren’t involved at Sincil Bank.
“I got in from Sheffield and watched Lincoln for a couple of hours until my eyes wouldn’t allow me,” he said.
“The next big challenge for me is to get the team out tomorrow. I’ve said to the lads, don’t judge if you’re not in the team on Saturday, it’s not because of what you did the other night, it’s just that I need to look at everyone at some point.”