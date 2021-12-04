Graeme Lee reveals what he's told his Hartlepool United squad ahead of Lincoln City FA Cup tie

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for Lee and his assistant Michael Nelson after they were unveiled as the club’s new management team on Wednesday ahead of Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee and Nelson were both interested spectators at Hillsborough and will have been encouraged by what they saw ahead of another tough test for their first game in charge against Lincoln City on Saturday.

Pools have already exhibited their ability to stage a cup upset having beaten the Owls in midweek and another League One side in Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the FA Cup, and Lee believes it’s a good game to begin his Hartlepool tenure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Goodwin of Hartlepool United and Ciaran Brennan of Sheffield Wednesday in action during the EFL Trophy match. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“It’s a great game for us to go into. There’s a little bit of nothing to lose about it,” admitted Lee.

“They play in the league above so we can just go at it, and we will be going at it.

“With this game and the Sheffield game in midweek it’s a good opportunity for us to have a little look at the squad with a big focus on Wednesday night.

“We’re desperate to win it and we’re going to give everything we can. It’s one of them games, we’ve all played in them, where League One are expected to win so the pressure is on them and we’ll just go and see what we can do.”

Pools will be without Jamie Sterry who will serve the third game of his suspension, with Jordan Cook still recovering from a groin injury.

And Lee has hinted at changes from Wednesday night’s win over the Owls but has told his players not to worry if they aren’t involved at Sincil Bank.

“I got in from Sheffield and watched Lincoln for a couple of hours until my eyes wouldn’t allow me,” he said.

“The next big challenge for me is to get the team out tomorrow. I’ve said to the lads, don’t judge if you’re not in the team on Saturday, it’s not because of what you did the other night, it’s just that I need to look at everyone at some point.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.