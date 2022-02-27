The experienced defender was at fault for Walsall’s third goal which ended the game as a contest after Pools had been threatening for an equaliser.

Liddle left a pass back to Ben Killip short which allowed Saddlers striker George Miller to nip in ahead of the Pools keeper and roll into an empty net.

It was a sucker punch for Lee’s side who were gaining momentum following Omar Bogle’s strike four minutes earlier.

Gary Liddle returned to the Hartlepool United starting XI at Walsall. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Liddle was making his first start since captaining the side in the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Crystal Palace but it was a day to forget at his former stomping ground at the Banks’s Stadium.

“We all make mistakes. I just felt as though there were too many through the game and you then get punished for it,” said Lee.

“You could see them errors would cost us. Even the first goal, Jamie Sterry has 30 yards of space to dribble into, we worked the ball brilliantly, and he takes a touch and steps in to hit a diagonal when we were overloaded on one side and they come straight at us and score.

“So it’s little things like that affecting us.

Omar Bogle got Hartlepool United back into the game minutes before a costly mistake allowed Walsall to extend the lead. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“Lidds is experienced enough, for me he could have got across and played forward with the pass but we decide to go back again and he underhits it and just gives them that cushion when the momentum in the game at that time was with us.”

Liddle was replacing the suspended Neill Byrne in defence as part of a back four despite some suggestions Lee could be tempted to revert to a back five.

“I felt as though any formation we’d have played today we’d have been second best at times because we didn’t have that edge or that willingness,” said Lee.

“We had too many people watching and reacting too late.

“We’ve picked up so many second balls over this last month and I felt as though today they dominated that area.

“Even when we won it our decision making on the ball was poor. We didn’t have a purpose to it.”

