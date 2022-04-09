Pools fell behind when Regan Hendry fired in a stunning goal for the League Two leaders early in the second half but fought back when Omar Bogle converted from close range to hand Lee’s side a share of the spoils.

And a draw was about right in the end during what turned into an entertaining second half at the New Lawn Stadium.

But while Forest Green may well be on the brink of heading into League One next season, for Pools, the point is enough to mathematically secure their League Two status for next season.

Graeme Lee gave his thoughts as Hartlepool United secured their safety mathematically with a draw at Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It would have been unprecedented circumstances for Pools to fall back into trouble this season but, nevertheless, Lee admits it’s good to have that weight off the shoulders at last.

“It’s nice,” Lee told The Mail.

“Since coming in it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. We’ve been trying to do things but it was always going to be about making sure of our security in this league.

“We tightened things up, which we spoke about after five defeats in the league when coming in, and then it was about trying to progress as a team and we’ve done that.

“I’ve seen plenty of improvement but there’s still loads more that I want going forward.