The Pools boss handed Fletcher his first start for the club since his arrival on-loan from North East neighbours Middlesbrough in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Walsall.

It came after Fletcher produced an excellent cameo from the bench against Colchester United just four days earlier when scoring the winner, with his first goal for the club, to extend Pools’ unbeaten run.

But while Fletcher’s full debut at the Banks’s Stadium was tarnished with the end of that unbeaten run, the teenager continues to impress Lee with the Pools boss already considering bringing the midfielder back in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Fletcher made his first start for Hartlepool United in the defeat at Walsall. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Fletcher and Lee have known one another for a while with Lee’s involvement in the Boro academy.

It helped make the decision for Fletcher to head to the Suit Direct Stadium in January an easy one and Lee admits he would love to bring him back again next season.

Lee told The Mail: “He’s a Middlesbrough player. He’s a young prospect who has hopefully got an exciting future ahead of him.

“I’ve seen for the last few years working with him he’s a positive lad. He’s dedicated. He lives his life in a positive way to be a professional footballer.

Isaac Fletcher joined Hartlepool United on-loan from Middlesbrough in January. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He does everything right on and off the field and those types of lads, and their attitude, are who you want to bring into the building.

“That’s why I tried my best to get him in the transfer window and thankfully Middlesbrough allowed him to come in.

“Going forward he’s got potential to be a top player and if the opportunity came to get him in the summer, or speak to Middlesbrough to bring him back in again, it would be something we’d consider because I know what he can do and how he can affect games.”

Lee added of Fletcher’s first start for Pools: “They’re the highs and lows of football. He comes on as a sub [against Colchester] and scores the winning goal and then you’re on the back of a 3-1 defeat. [But] it’s a proud moment for him.

“I know what Fletch can do. He’s got goals in him, he likes to attack, he likes to run forward so he’s an option for us.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.