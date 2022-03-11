Hartlepool United will look to put the disappointment of their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat behind them as they try to continue their good form in League Two against an O’s side under new management after appointing former Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens.

And Wellens is someone Lee knows well after the pair spent time together during their playing careers with Doncaster.

“Richie, as a player, was fantastic and as a lad,” said Lee.

Graeme Lee will come up against a familiar face in Richie Wellens as Hartlepool United host Leyton Orient. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“I played with him at Doncaster Rovers. I was injured the majority of that year so I got the pleasure of watching him more than playing with him.

“But he was a fantastic player and had his managerial opportunity and he took it. I think he took Swindon up, it was fantastic what he did.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work for him at Doncaster. It would have been great because of the connection with the club but he’s got another opportunity with another big club in Leyton Orient and he's been successful in this league before.

“We’ve been up against it before when a new manager comes into a team who is going to give them a lift and it’s our job to keep them quiet.”

Richie Wellens was appointed the new manager of Leyton Orient after a spell with Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Pools are looking for what would be a sixth win in eight league games, a run of form which has seen them climb into the top half of the table.

They face an O’s side who have not won since December which has seen them slide to within four points of the relegation zone.

But Lee admits he will not be underestimating Wellens’ side at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It’s a difficult one. You know the new manager has come in, but whether he’s going to change formations or not we’re not sure yet. But he’ll come in and he’ll have them fired up,” said Lee.

“We all know everyone in this league can beat everyone. We’ve seen Carlisle go and win three games in a row from being in bad form so it’s going to be tough.

“Every game is tough. It’s how we apply ourselves and it’s about people being honest with me regarding their bodies [after Wednesday night] because no doubt they’ll all say they’re alright and they’re ready, but they’ve got to be honest enough about that.”

Pools will head into the game with an extra incentive after suffering a harrowing defeat at Brisbane Road in the reverse fixture where they were humbled 5-0.

And, while Lee was not the man in the Pools dugout that day, he has revealed he will be reminding the players of that result and performance ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“They’ll get reminded of it because they have to be reminded about it because in any league that type of result is not acceptable,” Lee told The Mail.

“Those players are still in that team. They’ve got a new manager. They’ll be thinking about that result and know that so we’ve got to remind them that it doesn’t happen again or nothing along those lines happens again.

“The incentive is for the lads to make sure that’s happened before and we’ve got to get one back now.”

