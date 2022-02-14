And despite claiming back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since October using a 4-3-3 system, Lee admits he still has a decision to make heading into a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium this week, beginning with the visit of Tranmere Rovers.

When arriving at the club Lee insisted he did not want to alter what had been largely successful for Pools with their use of wing-backs David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry in a more rigid 5-3-2 formation.

But after enjoying success with a back four in the Papa John’s Trophy this season Lee opted to bring his approach into the league for last week’s visit of Barrow which saw Pools claim a vital three points to go along with an encouraging display.

Lee restored the faith in the same XI, and system, for the trip to Crawley Town at the weekend which resulted in Omar Bogle’s goal sealing all three points for Pools.

But with games coming thick and fast now, Lee concedes he may have to freshen things up.

“I was tempted [to change it at Crawley]. But I just felt the performance we had against Barrow, I wanted to stick with them,” Lee told The Mail.

“Tuesday night was an unbelievable win so do you want to change that? It sort of made my job a little bit easier when you have performances like that.

“I’ll have to look at it because it’s a great win but we’ll have to reassess what we’re going to do on Tuesday night in the sense of bodies if we need to freshen it up.

“We’ll have a look at the lads in the next couple of days.

“We have to manage each game as it comes and I’ll pick what I believe is the right team and the right formation for that game.”

Pools are currently having to deal with a number of rearranged fixtures due to their recent cup commitments and because of postponements from earlier in the campaign due to COVID-19 making it a gruelling run of fixtures over the coming weeks.

