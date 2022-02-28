Hartlepool United to enjoy a day off despite Walsall defeat as Graeme Lee honours schedule amid busy schedule
Hartlepool United players will enjoy a welcome break on Monday with Graeme Lee to honour the squad’s schedule for a day off despite Saturday's defeat at Walsall.
Pools saw their eight game unbeaten run in League Two come to an end at the Banks’s Stadium as they were fairly beaten by the Saddlers in what was a below par performance from Lee’s side.
Pools struggled to match the energy levels and the intensity of Michael Flynn’s men and found themselves 2-0 down at the break thanks to goals from George Miller and Conor Wilkinson.
And, unlike in last week’s victory over Colchester United, Pools were unable to stage a comeback with Miller adding his second of the game after Omar Bogle had given Pools a lifeline.
Lee cut an angry figure post-match as he conceded his team were not at the races with the performance deemed ‘unacceptable.’
But despite that, Lee will allow his players to spend time off today to help recover from what has been a gruelling fixture list and travel demands over recent weeks.
“We’re off Monday because the schedule has been that testing and tiring so we were always down to be off on Monday because of what the lads have done,” explained Lee.
“I’m not going to change that because of the performance. The lads deserve that, to be at home with their family resting and recuperating.
“It’s probably better than being on the training field at the moment but we’re looking forward to getting them back in on Tuesday and working them and getting some energy back into them.”