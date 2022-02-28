Pools saw their eight game unbeaten run in League Two come to an end at the Banks’s Stadium as they were fairly beaten by the Saddlers in what was a below par performance from Lee’s side.

Pools struggled to match the energy levels and the intensity of Michael Flynn’s men and found themselves 2-0 down at the break thanks to goals from George Miller and Conor Wilkinson.

And, unlike in last week’s victory over Colchester United, Pools were unable to stage a comeback with Miller adding his second of the game after Omar Bogle had given Pools a lifeline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee will honour Hartlepool United's schedule with players to enjoy a day off after busy run of fixtures. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Lee cut an angry figure post-match as he conceded his team were not at the races with the performance deemed ‘unacceptable.’

But despite that, Lee will allow his players to spend time off today to help recover from what has been a gruelling fixture list and travel demands over recent weeks.

“We’re off Monday because the schedule has been that testing and tiring so we were always down to be off on Monday because of what the lads have done,” explained Lee.

“I’m not going to change that because of the performance. The lads deserve that, to be at home with their family resting and recuperating.

“It’s probably better than being on the training field at the moment but we’re looking forward to getting them back in on Tuesday and working them and getting some energy back into them.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.