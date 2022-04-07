Pools travel to the New Lawn Stadium looking to put the brakes on Forest Green’s imminent promotion party with Rob Edwards’ side on the brink of clinching a spot in League One next season.

But Pools will have to improve on last week’s defeat to Salford City if they are to upset the odds this weekend.

Graeme Lee was left frustrated with his side’s performance in that defeat to Salford admitting his players lacked the fight of their opponents to compete.

The Pools boss has hinted there could be changes to his side as he looks to hand opportunities to some of those players on the fringes of his squad but whether a trip to the league leaders is seen as an opportunity to do so remains to be seen.

But here we predict our starting XI with three changes from the Salford defeat.

1. Ben Killip Killip returned to the side against Mansfield Town from illness and continued last week against Salford City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry was integral during Pools' recent win at Newport County and could be again should Graeme Lee adopt a similar approach. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne could form part of three central defenders at the New Lawn. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle could get the nod over Jake Hull should Graeme Lee revert to a back five against Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales