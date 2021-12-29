Pools fans were left shell-shocked as their side threw away a two goal lead but they were able to welcome back Millwall winger Tyler Burey after the 20-year-old made his first appearance for the club since September.

Burey has been out with a hamstring injury suffered in the defeat at Tranmere Rovers and had to return to the Lions in order to complete his rehabilitation.

But Burey returned to the North East last week and impressed manager Graeme Lee in training who was pleased to introduce the youngster back into the fold as a second half substitute for Mark Cullen.

Tyler Burey made his return to action for Hartlepool United at Mansfield Town. Picture by FRANK REID.

“He gives us something different. He’s trained this week with us and I have to build his minutes up,” Lee told BBC Tees.

“He’s got a plan. He’s coming back from a hamstring so you can’t just expect to throw him in and play 90 minutes. We’ll build his minutes up as much as we can and hopefully he can then start impacting the games.”

Burey was not the only player making his return to the Pools squad at Mansfield as striker Jordan Cook was also named among the substitutes on Lee’s bench at the One Call Stadium.

Cook has not featured since the win over Northampton Town in October with a groin injury and Lee is hoping the striker will get his chance to shine.

“Jordan Cook has been training for the last couple of weeks and has been really impressive this week, his movement is lively. So we’re just trying to give them opportunities.”

