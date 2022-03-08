Hartlepool United welcome the League One leaders to a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium looking to punch their ticket to Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.

Pools have had to wait six weeks since they overcame another League One side in Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals for Wednesday’s semi-final having had a number of League Two fixtures to contest within that time.

But Lee admits his side are ready to go now the occasion is finally upon us.

“Everyone, as you can imagine, they’re all fighting and want to be fit,” said Lee.

“We’ve got lads who’ve already played in this tournament who are cup tied unfortunately but the rest of the squad is ready and raring to go.

“Once you finish the session the day before as a player or a manager you just want to fast forward and you want the game to start and get in there and soak the atmosphere up.

“I imagine Rotherham are excited for it as well. Everyone’s ready and raring.”

Pools head into the game on the back of a successful afternoon at Harrogate Town at the weekend where they came from behind to claim all three points which gives Lee food for thought heading into the semi-final when choosing his starting XI.

The Papa John’s Trophy has often been utilised as an opportunity for Lee to hand opportunities to some of those players on the fringes of his squad and give them a chance to prove their worth when returning to the league.

Lee made seven changes to the side who drew with Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium in the league for the visit of Charlton in the previous round, with the Pools boss making eight for the third round tie against Bolton Wanderers following the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.

But with Pools now tantalisingly close to a Wembley final, is there a possibility Lee will still use the competition as an opportunity to rotate his squad or will it be full steam ahead for Pools?

“These games have been a good distraction but you’re still putting a team out to win games,” Lee told The Mail.

“And with the run of form we’re in, I want to make sure we’re as strong as I feel we need to be or with the right players on the pitch at the right time.”

Lee revealed there are no fresh injury concerns among his squad ahead of the visit of Rotherham with midfielder Bryn Morris still doubt after an ankle injury picked up in the draw with Sutton United.

But the Pools boss has called upon his players to use their experience in big games to give it their all against the League One leaders.

“I think the experiences of what everyone has had within the game, the lads who were involved in the play-off games last season, they’re huge games to have and if you can handle yourself in those games [you’ve got a chance],” said Lee.

“You’re playing against the top of League One. We are going in as underdogs but we can go in and give everything and see what happens.”

