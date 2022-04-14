Graeme Lee will hold talks with former Sunderland striker over Hartlepool United future after season ending injury
Graeme Lee says he will have to sit down with striker Jordan Cook to discuss what is best for his future with Hartlepool United.
Cook, 32, has made just five appearances for Pools since joining in September after leaving Gateshead last summer.
The former Sunderland striker has been plagued by injury for much of the season including a thigh issue which has kept him out of action since New Year’s Day.
Cook made his first appearance in over two months when selected to start by Lee against Oldham Athletic, but the striker, who saw a goal ruled out for offside against the Latics, lasted just over half an hour as he was forced off with injury.
And while Lee had hoped the injury would only sideline Cook for weeks rather than months, complications with the injury have meant Cook has missed the entire second half of the campaign.
Cook is one of several players believed to be out of contract in the summer but Lee has suggested he will sit down with the striker with the Pools boss confident in his ability.
Lee told The Mail: “It’s been frustrating. He’s not going to be fit this season.
“From me coming in he was training and he looked bright and sharp against Oldham, he scored where he was offside, but he was really bright and sharp and he gets a bad thigh injury which unfortunately has lasted longer than we thought.
“We’ll assess him. I have to sit down with Jordan about his plan for him going forward with us because he might be someone who can offer us something if we can get him fit.”