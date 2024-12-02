Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that midfielder Greg Sloggett is nearing a return from injury.

However, Saturday's FA Trophy clash against National League rivals Tamworth could come too soon for the Irishman.

It's been a frustrating start to life at Pools for the 28-year-old, who has struggled for both form and fitness since signing in the summer.

Sloggett, who has made just six starts and six substitute appearances so far, limped off at the end of the remarkable win over Solihull Moors.

The former University College Dublin, Derry City and Dundalk man has been absent from the last two matchday squads but Limbrick confirmed he expects the midfielder to be back in contention soon.

"I really felt for Greg because he came on at Solihull and was doing well," he said.

"We could have done with having him available as another option, especially with (Nathan) Sheron going back to right-back.

"It's an ankle injury, he's still working through that.

"He's a good professional, so he does look after himself and he's working hard with the physio Danny (O'Connor) at the moment.

"I'm not sure whether he'll be ready for next week, it might be too soon.

"He's not too far away, but it's not one of those quick ones that's only going to keep him out for a week or so.

"He might not be ready for the weekend, it could be the week after."