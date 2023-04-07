Kemp opened the scoring in the first half before scoring a second and third within six second half minutes to take the game away from Grimsby who had levelled though Michee Efete.

But Pools weren’t finished as there remained time for Josh Umerah to score his 15th goal of the season to cap a remarkable eight second half minutes and seal what could be a crucial three points in their battle for League Two survival.

Moving day doesn't normally come until Saturday on Masters weekend but Hartlepool have made a significant move of their own with a Good Friday win which sees them draw level with Crawley Town in their battle against relegation.

John Askey's side have registered back-to-back wins and are now also only a point behind Colchester United and two behind Harrogate Town as the race for survival intensifies.

There was a big surprise in the Hartlepool line-up when team news landed at Blundell Park with Frenchman Mohamad Sylla missing, not only from the starting line-up but from the match day squad.

Sylla has impressed since being given the nod under Askey in place of captain Nicky Featherstone - a bold call from the new manager, initially.

Askey had suggested he had close to a fully fit squad to select from during his pre-match press duty 24-hours before the trip to North East Lincolnshire but the 29-year-old missed out altogether against the Mariners.

Dan Kemp scored a hat-trick as Hartlepool United beat Grimsby Town at Blundell Park. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It meant Askey had to change what had been a consistent team over the last three games. And it was Featherstone who stepped back into the starting line-up to take back the captain’s responsibility as Pools went in search of back-to-back wins following their dramatic win over Swindon Town a week ago.

Last week’s match winner Oliver Finney was on the bench while Jack Hamilton was missing from the squad after picking up a slight injury in the week with Joe Grey returning to the match day squad following his recent injury concerns.

Askey’s side were backed by a sold-out away following as 1,200 Hartlepool supporters made the early Easter trip knowing a win, coupled with a favour from Bradford City in West Sussex against Crawley, could see them move out of the bottom two.

In their way, however, was a Grimsby side stacked with a number of former Pools players including FA Cup penalty hero Gavan Holohan - Holohan scoring a memorable goal when the two sides met in the reverse fixture back in October.

Hartlepool United celebrated back-to-back wins under John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Mariners had gone four without a win since their FA Cup quarter-final with Brighton & Hove Albion but Paul Hurst’s side made a fast start to the game.

Pools twice had to deal with balls into the box, the second of which came from Niall Maher’s long throw which caused problems before being hooked clear.

And just as Hartlepool thought they had weathered an early storm, Jakub Stolarczyk was called into action with a fabulous save to deny Otis Khan.

Danny Amos crossed from the left as Efete went in at the near post and the ball would fall kindly for Khan to sweep towards goal left-footed only for Stolarczyk to stick out a big hand and tip wide.

Askey’s side were able to gain a foothold after that and enjoy a spell of possession which would then lead to the opening goal.

Connor Jennings held things up well before turning a perfectly weighted ball around the corner for David Ferguson who had found space once or twice already on the left, and the wing-back measured an excellent cross into the path of Kemp who had dropped off his man onto the penalty spot.

Kemp brought it down before picking his spot and firing into the corner to send the travelling supporters wild behind the opposite goal.

Another Maher long throw caused Hartlepool problems on the half hour, this time from the right, as Dan Dodds was relieved to see his sliced clearance fall into the arms of Stolarczyk.

Pools were able to enjoy some positive spells in possession, without really threatening Max Crocombe’s goal as the home supporters grew frustrated.

Euan Murray threw himself in the way of Holohan’s effort as yet another Maher long throw caused problems.

The Mariners were booed off at the break with things continuing to look rosy for Askey and his side.

But Pools were forced into a change at the break as Jamie Sterry went off with a groin problem, replaced by Taylor Foran, with Grimsby making a double change of their own.

And the Mariners were much-improved from the restart and almost found an equaliser through one of those substitutes John McAtee when he met Maher’s throw only to see his effort blocked.

McAtee recycled a cross towards George Lloyd who brought another top save from Stolarczyk.

But Hartlepool would wilt moments later as Lloyd got the better of Edon Pruti in the air to release Efete who beat the offside trap to find the bottom corner beyond Stolarczyk.

The Mariners had their tails up at that stage as Hartlepool’s character was tested again.

Luke Waterfall powered a header wide before an incredible eight minutes which could prove pivotal in Hartlepool’s season.

Wes McDonald, brought on from the bench, made another big impact as he met Umerah’s ball to beat two defenders before going down on the corner of the area under a challenge from Efete.

Referee Anthony Backhouse pointed to the spot despite the protests from Grimsby it was outside.

After a lengthy delay, Kemp stepped up to fire into the corner and restore the lead.

And both McDonald and Kemp were at it again four minutes later as the winger skipped in from the left to find Kemp on the edge of the area and the MK Dons loanee dropped the shoulder well to shift the ball onto his right foot and find the bottom corner to spark delirious scenes in the away end.

The momentum was well and truly with Hartlepool by that point and they put the cap on things two minutes later as Umerah wrestled Kieran Green midway inside the Grimsby half to advance clear on goal before keeping his composure to go around Crocombe and slot home at the second time of asking as Askey remains unbeaten in charge.

Grimsby Town XI: Crocombe, Efete, Green (Morris ‘77), Waterfall ©, Holohan (McAtee ‘45), Lloyd, Khan, Hunt, Amos, Smith (Taylor ‘45), Maher

Subs: Glennon, Emmanuel, McAtee, Clifton, Orsi

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry (Foran ‘45), Dodds, Murray, Pruti (McDonald ‘65), Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Cooke, Kemp (Finney ‘88), Jennings, Umerah (Crawford ‘88)

Subs: Killip, Foran, Kiernan, Grey