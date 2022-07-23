Morris completed a move to Pools’ League Two rivals Grimsby Town last week after it became clear a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium would not be forthcoming for the midfielder.

Morris, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan with Pools after former manager Graeme Lee signed the ex-Middlesbrough man from Burton Albion.

Part of the loan deal with the Brewers included the option to extend Morris’ stay with Pools by an extra two years to make the move a permanent one but, following Lee’s sacking in May, it was an option new manager Paul Hartley refused to take up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United opted against giving Bryn Morris a permanent deal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I had a permanent deal at Hartlepool where all summer that’s where I thought I was going to be for the foreseeable but for different reasons it didn’t come off,” Morris revealed in an interview with BBC Radio Humberside.

"I knew that I didn’t have a future at Burton so I would be looking elsewhere.

“I think the manager that brought me in obviously got sacked and the new manager said ‘I want to bring in my own players.’

“To be honest, I think the way it was handled was really unprofessional just in terms of the communication and little bits that I won’t go into, but it left a bit of a sour taste to be fair.”

Pools boss Hartley revealed to The Mail earlier this summer that initial talks were held with Morris before the decision was made to look elsewhere.

“At this moment in time it’s not something that’s at the top of my list,” Hartley told The Mail.

“I’ve got other targets. Bryn was a player that was in the building before I came in. I’ve got to bring my own type of player in who I want to bring in.”

But Morris, who made 11 appearances for Pools during the final three months of the campaign, admitted it was time to move on from the situation having agreed a permanent switch to the Mariners to link back up with manager Paul Hurst.

“It’s football, isn’t it? There’s no friends in football,” said Morris.