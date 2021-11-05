The former Pools boss took his last training session on Monday before being appointed as the new Stockport County manager on Tuesday evening.

And Featherstone, who was named as club captain by Challinor following the side’s promotion back to the Football League, admitted it’s been a strange week at the club.

"I'm personally gutted he's gone,” he said.

Nicky Featherstone

"He's been brilliant for me, he made me captain so I'm disappointed but he has his own reasons for that, I don't know the specifics but I'm sure it was a tough decision for him.

"We had a feeling on Monday that he was leaving. He didn’t say anything but I got the impression that it would be his last day in charge.

"You’re never shocked in football and he’s done an unbelievable job.

“The fans are a bit emotional at the minute because they liked him so much and the relationship was as good as I’ve seen between a manager and supporters but I think over time we’ll look back and realise what a good job he’s done.

“It’s been weird. I knew there was a lot of interest from Stockport and I knew with the job he has done over the past two years that there would be interest from a lot of clubs like Stockport who have a massive backing and see themselves as a club who really want to progress.

“He was always going to be touted as a manager who would potentially leave us but I thought clubs higher up the footballing pyramid might have come in for him.”

Featherstone added: “He’s made a decision to leave, I know it wasn’t an easy one for him but in any other industry, the football club moves on.

"He messaged the players and told us that this isn’t an excuse not to put on and that we’re in a good position to keep moving forward.

“We’ll do what we can to move on until someone does come in but it’s been a pretty weird week.”

