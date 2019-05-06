Haircuts, goals and loan signings: Part one of Liam Kennedy's quirky A-Z look at Hartlepool United's 2018/19 season

The change, and uncertainty that goes with it, was not off the field this time at least. Instead, that shift came in the dugout and on the pitch. While 2017/18 was known for financial difficulty, ownership change and a threadbare squad due to a transfer embargo, last season saw plenty of players come and go, three managerial changes but Raj Singh remain a constant source of funds and security. Looking back over the National League season that was, our Pools writer Liam Kennedy gives a quirky take on the last 12 months at Pools with a two-part A to Z. Below is A to M, with N to Z in tomorrow's Mail.

1. A - Administration Under new owner Raj Singh the prospect of this happening seems as far away as it has for some time. The owner is committed to Pools for the long-term.

2. B - Bates His appointment was a risk and in the end it did not work out. At the time it was definitely a risk worth taking, as he had more than earned the right to manage the club on a full-time basis.

3. C - Club Shop It's all change at Pools from this summer with the club shop revamp well underway. It will have an entrance straight off Clarence Road for the start of the new season.

4. D - Drum It's an instrument, when brought into the football fans' habitat can evoke rage. Many criticised at first, but it's created a tremendous atmosphere. Long may it continue.

