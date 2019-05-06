Haircuts, goals and loan signings: Part one of Liam Kennedy's quirky A-Z look at Hartlepool United's 2018/19 season
2018/19 was another year of transition for Hartlepool.
The change, and uncertainty that goes with it, was not off the field this time at least. Instead, that shift came in the dugout and on the pitch. While 2017/18 was known for financial difficulty, ownership change and a threadbare squad due to a transfer embargo, last season saw plenty of players come and go, three managerial changes but Raj Singh remain a constant source of funds and security. Looking back over the National League season that was, our Pools writer Liam Kennedy gives a quirky take on the last 12 months at Pools with a two-part A to Z. Below is A to M, with N to Z in tomorrow's Mail.
1. A - Administration
Under new owner Raj Singh the prospect of this happening seems as far away as it has for some time. The owner is committed to Pools for the long-term.