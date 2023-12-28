News you can trust since 1877
Half-term report card: How Hartlepool United have fared in the first half of the National League season

Hartlepool United will head into 2024 with plenty to improve on in the second half of the National League season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Pools find themselves in more of a relegation battle than a promotion race as they languish towards the wrong end of the table.

The club endured a significant turnover of players in the summer following relegation back to the National League but so far things have yet to click on a consistent basis.

And here we assess Hartlepool’s half-term report:

After a shaky start, which resulted in him losing his place, the former Sunderland stopper has improved slightly since returning to the side - particularly the draw with Ebbsfleet where he enjoyed, arguably, his best display. Looks to have fully regained the starting shirt in goal but is still to keep a clean sheet and yet to instil confidence. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon - D

Initially looked a sensible move to rotate for Dixon with a strong start against Wealdstone. Did keep Hartlepool’s only clean sheet of the season but, like Dixon, has looked shaky at times before losing his place. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Pete Jameson - D

Started the season brilliantly and looked to be a fine piece of business, including two excellent goals in August. Tailed off after that bright start and found himself out of the side before struggling with a persistent stomach injury. Still potential for him to prove his worth but has been out for an alarming period of time.

3. Charlie Seaman - C-

Was fantastic in his first game back for the club against Wealdstone and looked to be just what Hartlepool needed. Has been a mixed bag since then, though, with some struggles. Has been shuffled around defence a little before injury in October ruled him out until the New Year but Pools are likely to have expected a little better given his pedigree. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Luke Hendrie - D

