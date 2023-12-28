Hartlepool United will head into 2024 with plenty to improve on in the second half of the National League season.
Pools find themselves in more of a relegation battle than a promotion race as they languish towards the wrong end of the table.
The club endured a significant turnover of players in the summer following relegation back to the National League but so far things have yet to click on a consistent basis.
And here we assess Hartlepool’s half-term report:
1. Joel Dixon - D
After a shaky start, which resulted in him losing his place, the former Sunderland stopper has improved slightly since returning to the side - particularly the draw with Ebbsfleet where he enjoyed, arguably, his best display. Looks to have fully regained the starting shirt in goal but is still to keep a clean sheet and yet to instil confidence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pete Jameson - D
Initially looked a sensible move to rotate for Dixon with a strong start against Wealdstone. Did keep Hartlepool’s only clean sheet of the season but, like Dixon, has looked shaky at times before losing his place. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Charlie Seaman - C-
Started the season brilliantly and looked to be a fine piece of business, including two excellent goals in August. Tailed off after that bright start and found himself out of the side before struggling with a persistent stomach injury. Still potential for him to prove his worth but has been out for an alarming period of time. Photo: FRANK REID 2022
4. Luke Hendrie - D
Was fantastic in his first game back for the club against Wealdstone and looked to be just what Hartlepool needed. Has been a mixed bag since then, though, with some struggles. Has been shuffled around defence a little before injury in October ruled him out until the New Year but Pools are likely to have expected a little better given his pedigree. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid