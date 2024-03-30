Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools, who had gone ahead through Mani Dieseruvwe's 71st minute spot-kick, limited Halifax to a handful of opportunities but had to survive a couple of late scares as the visitors appealed for two penalties of their own.

The first, and probably the most contentious decision, came not long after Pools had taken the lead when substitute Adan George went down in the box as he tried to reach a ball that flashed across the face of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, referee Jamie O'Connor was having none of it and was equally disinterested following a late handball shout against Tom Crawford.

Halifax boss Chris Millington felt his side were denied two "clear, stonewall" penalties, one of which was for a handball appeal against Tom Crawford.

Millington, who was assistant manager to Pete Wild before stepping into the hotseat when he departed to join Barrow, did not mince his words after the game, criticising both Jackson and the Pools players.

"We should have had two penalties," he told the Halifax Courier.

"We've had Adan George pulled back, clearly pulled back, everyone in the stadium can see it and the referee's on the spot but has decided not to give it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then there's been a handball in the box late on which we've seen back, they're clear, stonewall penalties.

"There's been an awful lot of decisions today we don't understand.

"Every time Hartlepool players went to ground they get a free-kick - we're honest, we stand up, we try and contest possession and when we go down, we go down under significant pressure and yet we're not getting the decisions.