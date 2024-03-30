Halifax Town boss feels his side were denied two "clear, stonewall" penalties in defeat to Hartlepool United
Pools, who had gone ahead through Mani Dieseruvwe's 71st minute spot-kick, limited Halifax to a handful of opportunities but had to survive a couple of late scares as the visitors appealed for two penalties of their own.
The first, and probably the most contentious decision, came not long after Pools had taken the lead when substitute Adan George went down in the box as he tried to reach a ball that flashed across the face of goal.
However, referee Jamie O'Connor was having none of it and was equally disinterested following a late handball shout against Tom Crawford.
Millington, who was assistant manager to Pete Wild before stepping into the hotseat when he departed to join Barrow, did not mince his words after the game, criticising both Jackson and the Pools players.
"We should have had two penalties," he told the Halifax Courier.
"We've had Adan George pulled back, clearly pulled back, everyone in the stadium can see it and the referee's on the spot but has decided not to give it.
"And then there's been a handball in the box late on which we've seen back, they're clear, stonewall penalties.
"There's been an awful lot of decisions today we don't understand.
"Every time Hartlepool players went to ground they get a free-kick - we're honest, we stand up, we try and contest possession and when we go down, we go down under significant pressure and yet we're not getting the decisions.
"So I've got a lot of questions for the officials."