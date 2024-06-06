Halifax Town midfielder Jack Hunter becomes Hartlepool United's second summer signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of midfielder Jack Hunter from Halifax Town.

Tenacious, industrious and an assured presence in central-midfield, Hunter made 44 appearances as Halifax reached the National League play-offs last season.

Having come through the ranks at Newcastle, where he featured regularly in the under-23s, he moved to Gateshead, spending two separate spells with the Heed and helping them win the National league North title in 2022.

Hunter, who also had a spell at Blyth Spartans, formed an integral part of Halifax manager Chris Millington's midfield and became renowned for his reliability and ability to protect the defence, making an average of 3.5 interceptions last season and finishing the campaign with an impressive 85 per cent pass completion rate.

Hunter, who hails from the North East, helped Halifax lift the FA Trophy in 2023 and has over 100 National League appearances to his name.

He becomes Darren Sarll's second signing of the summer, bolstering a Pools midfield that struggled for large parts of last season, and reunites with former teammate Mani Dieseruvwe.

After joining Pools, Hunter, who was a teammate of fellow new recruit Luke Charman at Newcastle, told the club website he was “thrilled” to sign for Darren Sarll’s side.

“I’m thrilled to be here at the club,” he said.

“It’s been in the works for quite a while.

“From my first conversation with the gaffer, his ambition of where he wants to take the club and how he wants to use me was a massive factor in coming here.

“I’ve matured a lot over the last few years and I’m excited to contribute with that experience from my time at Gateshead and Halifax.

“I’ve played at the Suit Direct Stadium twice before and it’s a fantastic place to play football, the atmosphere can make a huge difference.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the North East and getting started here.”

Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll added that Hunter’s character played a big part in persuading him to sign the midfielder.

He said: “We met Jack sometime ago - right way you could feel his humility and the real energy to want to play for Hartlepool United.

“His profile fitted into how I want this new midfield to look and during the research phase for Jack, I couldn’t help but be impressed by his recent seasons at Halifax, in particular last year where they finished above us and in the play-offs.

“His unassuming performances are key to creating winning environments, and it reflects his personality in the sacrificial way he plays for his teams.

“And Jack is another player from the North East, and his desire to be back in the region was key to his decision of selecting us over other competitors.

“Going back to the time we met him, those values stood out right away that this was a player that not only wanted to win, but also wanted to improve and become better.