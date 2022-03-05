Harrogate Town 1-2 Hartlepool United RECAP: Luke Molyneux caps landmark appearance with wonder strike as Pools come from behind to beat Harrogate
Hartlepool United staged another thrilling comeback against Harrogate Town as they got back to winning ways in League Two.
Graeme Lee’s side had to do things the hard way again after falling behind for the fourth consecutive game when Luke Armstrong inevitably opened the scoring against his old club.
But Pools did not need to wait until half-time on this occasion as they sparked their own reaction through Luke Molyneux’s stunning equaliser on his 100th appearance for the club.
The two sides went in level at the break but it was Lee’s side who forced the issue in the second half and deservedly took the lead through a sweet strike from David Ferguson.
The away side looked assured for large parts of the second half and were able to dig in during the closing stages to see out the game and earn a big three points.
Despite being a fairly even opening period of the game it was the home side who took the lead after Armstrong found space in the box from a throw-in on the right before shifting the ball onto his left and rolling into the bottom corner.
But where Pools have laboured at times having gone behind in the first half recently they got back on level terms within four minutes when Mark Shelton found Molyneux on the right and the 23-year-old did what he does best as he cut inside before unleashing a wonderful effort into the top corner beyond the outstretched Mark Oxley.
And Pools might have taken the lead when Tom Crawford twice dragged wide with the scores level at the break.
But it was the visitors who pressed for the go ahead goal in the second half with Joe Grey just missing out at the back post from Jamie Sterry’s cross.
The travelling 600 Poolies didn’t have long to wait though as Omar Bogle was able to pick out Ferguson on the edge of the area and the fullback arrowed an effort low into the bottom corner.
Sunderland loan midfielder Jack Diamond brought a good save from Ben Killip in the closing stages but it was Pools who were able to hold on to get back to winning ways.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Harrogate Town 1-2 Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from the Envirovent Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 14:47
- Harrogate Town XI: Oxley, Fallowfield, Page, Smith, Burrell, Thomson, Pattison, Muldoon, Diamond, Armstrong, Richards
- Subs: Kavanagh, Beck, Cracknell, Sherron, Austerfield, Power
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone , Shelton, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Smith, Fletcher, White, Holohan, Carver
Reaction
Initial reaction to Pools’ win
FULL-TIME
It’s all over here in Harrogate and Pools claim another big win on the road coming from behind against the Sulphurites again this season much to the delight of the away end
90 - DIAMOND FIRES OVER
Diamond cuts in from the left and fires well over. That could be that...
90 - SUB
Hull replaces Molyneux
90 - CHANCE
Big scramble at the back post as the corner lands at Smith’s feet but a number of blue and white shirts are able to usher it out
Three minutes will be added
White tries to spring a counter attack for Pools but Carver is beaten to it by Burrell
86 - SUB FOR POOLS
Bogle comes off for Carver
83 - CHANCE FOR KAVANAGH
Another big chance for Kavanagh who arrives unmarked at the back post from Power’s corner but can’t keep his header down
82 - SAVE FROM KILLIP
Big save from Killip to deny Diamond inside the area. The midfielder suddenly found space but Killip closed the angle well and got a big hand on it as the rain pours at the Envirovent Stadium