Graeme Lee’s side fell behind when Luke Armstrong put the hosts ahead midway through the first half before Luke Molyneux fired Pools level with a blockbuster from distance on his 100th appearance.

Pools completed the turnaround in the second half when David Ferguson arrowed an effort into the bottom corner in front of the travelling supporters.

And here are some of the key talking points from a pulsating afternoon in North Yorkshire.

Luke Molyneux marked his 100th Hartlepool United appearance with a stunning goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Setting the scene

The fixture had a lot to live up to following the reverse meeting between the two sides in October.

Pools found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break that day at the Suit Direct Stadium before a remarkable seven minute turnaround in the second half.

A lot has changed both on the field and in the dugout since that day for Pools as they arrived at the Envirovent Stadium with a different manager and two of their goalscorers no longer with the club.

Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Harrogate Town at the Envirovent Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee’s side were keen to prove last week’s defeat at Walsall was a mere bump in a congested road of fixtures after a positive week on the training ground whilst the hosts had won just one of their previous six.

But in striker Armstrong, the Sulphurites always held that psychological edge over Pools with the sense of inevitability about his presence against the side he helped back into the Football League last season.

Team news

Lee was left waiting throughout the week to see whether some of his players would return to the training field in order to be in contention for the trip to the Harrogate, most notably midfielder Bryn Morris.

Graeme Lee celebrates with the travelling Hartlepool United supporters at the Envirovent Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Morris has been absent since being forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United a fortnight ago when taking a knock to the ankle.

Lee had hoped the Burton Albion loanee would be available for selection but the 25-year-old continues to struggle, missing his third straight game as a result.

Last week Isaac Fletcher was handed his first start for the club but Lee opted for a little more experience in midfield as he brought Mark Shelton back into the fold.

Shelton was one of two changes with Newcastle United loanee Joe White also dropping to the bench in favour of Joe Grey.

Grey made his return from injury from the bench at the Banks’s Stadium a week ago and was back in the starting XI after a solid run of games prior to his injury against Tranmere Rovers.

Former Pools striker Armstrong led the line for the Sulphurites with Sunderland winger Jack Diamond also starting for Simon Weaver’s side.

Inevitable Armstrong

That impending sense of inevitability came in the 21st minute when Armstrong latched onto Diamond’s flick on from a throw-in before shifting the ball onto his left foot and calmly rolling beyond Ben Killip.

It was the kind of trademark finish Pools had seen, and enjoyed, so much of 12 months ago as the 25-year-old helped fire them to promotion from the National League.

Armstrong remained dignified in his celebrations with the 600 travelling Pools fans behind the net he had just rippled forced to watch on despairingly.

But, to their credit, Gary Liddle and Timi Odusina did a pretty solid job in marshalling their former teammate throughout the rest of the game with Armstrong kept relatively quiet.

Molyneux magic

On the flipside, Harrogate defender Lewis Richards, on-loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, did not enjoy as much success against Molyneux.

The 23-year-old had the beating of Richards throughout the afternoon including a sumptuous strike four minutes after going behind to drag Pools level.

Shelton, impressive in the first half, found Molyneux in that pocket of space over on the right-hand-side and watched on like the rest of us as the former Sunderland man did his thing.

It seems simple to say opposition teams will be aware of the danger Molyneux poses when drifting in onto his left foot from the right, but stopping him is a completely different matter as he sent a stunning effort into the top corner beyond Mark Oxley.

It was the highlight of what was another hugely impressive display from Molyneux on his 100th appearance for the club with manager Lee insisting afterwards he is a ‘vital’ part of the squad.

The reaction

Where in recent weeks Pools have needed the half-time whistle and the sound of Lee’s voice ringing in their ears to evoke a reaction, they did so themselves here.

After a fairly even opening 10 minutes, Pools had a momentary wobble where Harrogate very much found themselves in the ascendancy and capitalised with Armstrong’s goal.

But where last week Walsall were able to go for the jugular against Pools, here Lee’s side climbed back into the game instantly through Molynuex’s magic.

The goal inspired Pools who dominated large parts of the game thereafter, deservedly going in front through Ferguson’s goal.

Awayday blues

No longer is there a roll of the eyes or a grimace of the face when you talk about Pools’ away form.

For large parts of the season the narrative has been the same in that Pools were all but hopeless away from home whether by misfortune or a shift in mentality.

But Lee’s side have now won three of their last four away games, losing just one of their last six.

The dread heading into away fixtures has now been replaced by optimism and confidence and it has been a key aspect of their excellent run of form recently.

Liddle landmark

Liddle’s legacy with Pools has long since been cemented with Saturday’s trip to Harrogate another memory to add to his illustrious collection.

The defender was handed the captain’s armband from Nicky Featherstone and tasked with leading Pools out on what was his 700th career appearance.

And the 35-year-old marked the occasion with a typical Liddle-esq performance, helping steer his side to a big three points.

Harrogate Town XI: Oxley, Fallowfield (Beck ‘90), Page, Smith, Burrell, Thomson, Pattison, Muldoon (Kavanagh ‘64), Diamond, Armstrong, Richards (Richards ‘75)

Subs: Cracknell, Sherron, Austerfield

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Crawford, Grey (White ‘75), Molyneux (Hull ‘90), Bogle (Carver ‘86)

Subs: Bilokapic, Smith, Fletcher, Holohan

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 2,368 (597 Hartlepool)

