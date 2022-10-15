Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon celebrates with Daniel Grant after scoring their second goal at the Envirovent Stadium against Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Alex Pattison capitalised and some static Hartlepool defending midway through the first half to fire Simon Weaver’s side in front before former Lincoln City man Jack Muldoon doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Josh Umerah’s seventh goal of the season sparked the potential for a late comeback from Pools when he expertly converted Callum Cooke’s through ball but it was a case of too little, too late for Curle’s side.

Curle handed a debut to new signing Theo Robinson as one of four changes to the side who were beaten by Carlisle United a week ago with a notable return for Jamie Sterry in defence.

Mark Shelton and Brody Paterson completed the changes as Reghan Tumilty, Wes McDonald and Clarke Oduor dropped to the bench, with Jack Hamilton missing out altogether.

Curle paired his new striker with Josh Umerah up front but it was from midfield and defence where Pools created their first openings as Shelton forced a smart stop from Pete Jameson low to his left before Sterry fired off target from range.

Sterry’s fitness was called into action moments later when Jaheim Headley had the ex-Newcastle United man on the back foot before dragging his effort wide of the near post.

The first sign of a Robinson-Umerah partnership came just after 10 minutes when the 33-year-old picked himself up off the floor to find Umerah with a cross from the right with Pools’ top scorer coming within inches of adding to his tally when his turn and shot was denied at the second time of asking by Jameson on the line.

Mohamad Sylla produced an excellent block to deny Luke Armstrong before Danny Grant was thwarted by Ben Killip.

Paterson was fortunate when gifting possession away on halfway which allowed Pattison to bring out a good save from Killip but Pools would be behind soon after.

A bouncing ball over the defence was not dealt with, instead the defenders were standing still - waiting for one another to take initiative - before Pattison said thank you very much to nip in and fire beyond Killip.

But Pools should have been level instantly when Umerah latched onto a long ball inside of Rory McArdle but he was unable to add to his tally of six goals when firing wide.

David Ferguson curled narrowly over Jameson’s bar with a free-kick before Jameson escaped when fumbling a routine cross with Shelton unable to convert into an empty net from some way out.

And while it was only a half chance, it was a chance Pools would regret not taking as Muldoon doubled Harrogate’s lead on half-time.

Goal scorer Pattison had plenty of time to pick out Muldoon from the left who no mistake in nodding past the on-rushing Killip.

Curle brought on McDonald and Cooke at the break but it was not until 10 minutes after the restart Pools really tested Jameson when McDonald’s cross was cleared to Shelton who fired an excellent effort at goal, bringing an equally good save.

The Sulphurites had the chance to wrap the game up just after the hour when Umerah’s missed clearance landed at the feet of Muldoon from the edge of the six-yard box before Umerah’s bustling run would provide McDonald an opportunity which was deflected over the bar.

In truth, Pools struggled to really offer anything as a way of getting back into the game for much of the second half, with former Hartlepool loan striker Armstrong bringing a decent stop from Killip low to his left.

And yet Pools did force a grandstand finish when Cooke broke away through the middle and slid the ball through to Umerah who made no mistake when expertly lofting over Jameson at the first time of asking.

But despite five additional minutes, Pools were unable to force an unlikely equaliser as Curle’s side suffered back-to-back defeats.

Harrogate Town XI: Jameson, Mattock, Falkingham (Dooley 88), Burrell, Grant (Thomson 68), Headley, Pattison (Daly 88), Muldoon, Ramsay, McArdle, Armstrong

Subs: Oxley, Coley, Austerfield, Ferguson

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Paterson (McDonald 45), Sylla (Cooke 45), Shelton, Crawford, Umerah, Robinson (Robinson 74)

Subs: Letheren, Tumilty, Oduor, Ndjoli