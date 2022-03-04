Graeme Lee’s side travel to the Envirovent Stadium on Saturday lunchtime looking to bounce back from their first defeat in eight games in League Two following last week’s 3-1 reverse at Walsall.

And they face a Harrogate side who have won just one of their last six games following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Port Vale.

Pools have fond memories of the last meeting with the Sulphurites after coming from 2-0 behind to stage an incredible victory over Weaver's side, scoring three times in seven second half minutes.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has praised Hartlepool United supporters for their influence in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And the Harrogate boss still remembers the noise generated from Pools supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium that day back in October and is anticipating a similar atmosphere from the 600 travelling fans who have sold out the away end at the Envirovent Stadium.

“We're looking forward to the game and we know Hartlepool will bring with them a partisan crowd,” said Weaver.

“They were amazing at their place and in the game that we played at our venue a couple of years ago in the FA Trophy, it was a good atmosphere too.

“I've always said it, crowds play a significant role in the performance of teams and when they're right behind you, it does make a positive impact on the team's performance.

“I think that game was particularly difficult, and the timing of goals didn't help in terms of spurring on their supporters as well, but they deserve credit for their role in that day too.”

Pools will come up against a familiar face on the field in Luke Armstrong this weekend, after the striker spent the second half of last season on-loan with the club, but it will be a different face coming up against Weaver in the dugout compared to the last meeting between the two sides following Dave Challinor’s exit from the Suit Direct Stadium little more than a week after that dramatic 3-2 success.

But Weaver has been impressed with the appointment of Lee, admitting he has had a good impact on the club.

“Dave was really successful with them and he had his group of players that he brought to the club,” said Weaver.

“Sometimes you see a dip after that, being the integral figure that he was, but Graeme has come on board and I think he’s a shrewd appointment because he's a really knowledgeable football man and he's got a very calming presence.

“He's certainly had a good effect on the club.”

Weaver added: “We've got to make sure that we show the same passion without getting too excitable or stressed.

“If we can keep composed, it will create chances and if we can keep composed at the back, hopefully we will reduce them to fewer opportunities to score.

“It's a game that we're really looking forward to. I think it's not too far for them to travel either, so it should be a good game.”

