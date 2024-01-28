Hartlepool-born Bryn Morris scores wonder goal for Newport County against Manchester United in the FA Cup
League Two Newport County were 2-0 down to Premier League Manchester United in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday when the ball kindly fell for them some 25 yards from goal.
Step forward Hartlepool-born midfielder Bryn Morris to unleash a screamer past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for a new contender for one of the historic competition’s most memorable goals.
His strike inspired the Welsh team – 76 places below their guests in the league pyramid – and they levelled just after the interval before bravely succumbing 4-2.
Now 27, former High Tunstall College of Science pupil Morris started his career at Middlesbrough and has since represented 11 sides – including Pools – before joining Newport in the summer.
His 11 appearances for his hometown club in a loan spell from Burton Albion included an FA Cup fourth round tie two years ago against Crystal Palace.