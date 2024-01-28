News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool-born Bryn Morris scores wonder goal for Newport County against Manchester United in the FA Cup

It is a goal destined to be replayed on television for decades to come.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

League Two Newport County were 2-0 down to Premier League Manchester United in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday when the ball kindly fell for them some 25 yards from goal.

Step forward Hartlepool-born midfielder Bryn Morris to unleash a screamer past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for a new contender for one of the historic competition’s most memorable goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His strike inspired the Welsh team – 76 places below their guests in the league pyramid – and they levelled just after the interval before bravely succumbing 4-2.

Most Popular
Hartlepool-born Bryn Morris of Newport County scores his team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match with Manchester United on January 28. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.Hartlepool-born Bryn Morris of Newport County scores his team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match with Manchester United on January 28. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Hartlepool-born Bryn Morris of Newport County scores his team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match with Manchester United on January 28. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Now 27, former High Tunstall College of Science pupil Morris started his career at Middlesbrough and has since represented 11 sides – including Pools – before joining Newport in the summer.

His 11 appearances for his hometown club in a loan spell from Burton Albion included an FA Cup fourth round tie two years ago against Crystal Palace.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Bryn MorrisManchester UnitedHartlepoolPremier LeagueLeague Two