Hartlepool College lecturer heads to Wembley with FA Trophy dream

Ian Clark and Graeme Lee at Spennymoor. Picture by David Nelson/Spennymoor Town.

A Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer is heading to Wembley this weekend, dreaming of returning to the classroom with a winner's medal to inspire his students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Clark, a former professional footballer, will shift his focus from the college to the national stage as he joins his long-time friend Graeme Lee, the manager at Spennymoor Town.

The County Durham club, where Ian is assistant to Graeme, is set to face National League side Aldershot in Sunday's FA Trophy final (May 11) in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To fulfil every childhood footballing dream at this stage of my career and be heading to Wembley for a final is phenomenal,” Ian said.

Ian Clark teaching at the College. Picture by HCFE's Andy Walton.

“I just can't wait. It is an unbelievable achievement and something I didn't think would happen, not only for myself but also in terms of helping a part-time club reach the biggest non-league final at Wembley there is. For us to get there is genuinely what dreams are made of.”

During his playing career, which included spells as a professional at Doncaster and Hartlepool United, Ian came close to reaching the FA Vase final with Marske in 2018.

Having turned 50 and transitioned to coaching, he thought his chance had passed. Now, as an UEFA A-licence coach, he is eager to share his Wembley experiences with his students at Hartlepool College, where he is Head of High-Performance Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian said: “I come to the College five days a week, full-time, and then head away with Spennymoor. This is what non-league football is like away from the professional clubs.

“You are playing against full-time sides sometimes, like we were when we beat Rochdale and Sutton in the semi-final and quarter-final.

“We are getting in at 3am at times, but I am still here at College at 9am because I have that responsibility. I have never missed a session, or a day at College because of football. I do hope to have the Monday off after the final at Wembley, mind!

“I know those who we are teaching/coaching are watching out for the results because we talk about whether we have won or lost. I can share stories of the benefits of a dual career, like so many part-time players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sports programmes at Hartlepool College, which Clark leads, boasts a strong record of alumni success.

Oscar Fletcher is now pursuing a dual career in non-league football, while Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Max Storey have all secured professional contracts at Hartlepool. Archie Small is also making his mark at Darlington.

Beyond those pursuing football, the college has also produced higher education success stories, such as Dan Rowe, who will be in the Spennymoor squad, and world champion boxer Savannah Marshall, who also studied at College.

Shannon Rochester is an amateur boxing champion supported by the College's sports programmes and other students have gone on to achieve success at top universities or in their chosen careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian said: “This is what we are here for because through our teaching we are educating and transforming the lives of these young people; young people who still message us today because we are still on the journey with them.

“Where this all ties in with Spennymoor too is that our students can look at players like Glen Taylor and Rob Ramshaw, who are heading to Wembley as successful non-league footballers who also have strong jobs – and that is so inspiring for young athletes and footballers.”

Ian is grateful for the College's support in enabling him to juggle his dual roles.

He said: "I can't thank the College enough. For them to give me that support to have a dual career is fantastic. Darren Hankey, the Principal, once wrote me a letter of support that led to me going for my UEFA A-licence coaching qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has benefitted the College too. Darren, Gary Riches, Sharon Weatherill and Shaun Hope, who has left the College now, have all been behind me, and to have that support from your employer gives you the confidence to achieve.”

Now, all eyes turn to Wembley, where Spennymoor will face Aldershot, managed by Tommy Widdrington, a former Hartlepool teammate of both Ian and Graeme.

Ian said: "We are going into the game confident because we have beaten teams from the National League already, but we also understand we are underdogs.

“Our lads are not just going to Wembley for a day out. We want to win. Spennymoor won the FA Vase in 2013, but this is the FA Trophy, and you are up against the best non-league teams around. There will be 25-30,000, and it will be the biggest game of some of our lives.”

*For further information on Hartlepool’s sport course or any other courses check out www.hartlepoolfe.ac.uk or call 01429 295000.