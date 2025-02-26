Hartlepool College of FE student set to shine for England Schools FA in Centenary Shield

A Hartlepool teenager is preparing to pull on an England shirt against the home nations, starting this Friday against Scotland.

Hartlepool College of Further Education student Jack Wallace has already shone in friendlies for the England Schools FA and now he is excited to play in the prestigious Centenary Shield.

The 18-year-old, a Level 3 BTEC sports coaching student enrolled on the Hartlepool United youth programme in partnership with the College, is excited to make his first competitive appearance against Scotland.

Jack said: “I honestly can’t wait to get started for real and show what I can do. It’s a dream come true already to represent my country in the friendlies we have had.

Jack Wallace in action for England Schools against Australia.

“I never pictured it, I never thought I would even be playing for the county never mind my country. My whole family, particularly my mam, Wendy, who was crying when she found out, are proud.”.

Wallace's journey to the national stage involved a rigorous three-trial process, culminating in his selection as the only Hartlepool representative in the final 18-man squad.

He earned man of the match recognition from the opposing head coach in his first match against Australia after coming off the bench as a substitute. He described the experience, with enthusiastic fans and autograph requests that day, as "surreal" and the "best experience" of his life.

Just last week the England squad gathered at St George's Park for further preparation, including matches against Independent Schools FA and Wigan Athletic.

Jack Wallace at Hartlepool College of FE.

Now, Wallace's focus is on the Centenary Shield, with upcoming games against Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Ian Clark, the head of high performance at Hartlepool College, said: “Jack is so deserving of his call-up. He has worked so hard to get this opportunity.

“His workrate, attitude and desire to develop and better himself is second to none. Jack will embrace all the chances created and never shirks away from personal responsibilities. He deserves everything he gets.”

Wallace's football journey began in grassroots leagues, playing for Greatham FC. A friend's invitation led him to local side Pools Youth, where he progressed to the first team.

He credits Hartlepool College's scholarship programme for a big part of his recent development. He was also grateful for the coaches who suggested he try out for the England Schools trials.

The former High Tunstall student, who would love to become a professional player, said: “When I was with Pools Youth and I left school, I didn’t know what College to go to.

“I found out about this scholarship programme partnered with Hartlepool United, and ended up training with the college and I have enjoyed it.

“Midway through last season, Ethan Wood my coach and Ian Clark had a conversation with me about putting me in for the England schools’ trials. My county put me forward too. I am so pleased they did.”

The College's football programme, partnered with Hartlepool, with its tiered structure and regular training sessions, has been instrumental in Wallace's growth.

He has enjoyed the competitive environment and the chance to train with the professional club’s scholars' team and he is pursuing a Level 3 BTEC Sports Coaching qualification, where he is learning about coaching techniques and sports nutrition.

Former Pools winger Clark said: “This call-up just reiterates and solidifies the strength of our partnership with Hartlepool United. Huge credit to our head coach Ethan Wood too because we have had five England internationals in total since it began, three over the last three seasons.

“Oscar Fletcher is now flourishing at Redcar Athletic, Archie Small has signed a contract with Darlington and now Jack, and they all show the professional platform and environment we create for these young players to shine.

“Our programme helps teach the importance of hard work and responsibility which helps teach them important traits they can take forward in their lives, not just football.”