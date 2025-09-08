Hartlepool junior football teams begin their new league seasons

Here is a series of match reports from the first weekend of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U/7 Galacticos

After a superb first season together, the Galacticos were invited to the Sunderland AFC Academy of Light to play against their Academy teams.

The Galacticos players were sensational, winning many of the small sided games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U/7 Galacticos started their season in style.

On Sunday they got their TJFA top division campaign underway with a very comfortable win over Guisborough.

All seven players were outstanding and all got on the score sheet as the Galacticos went goal crazy.

Blake and William were excellent in goal, Louie brilliant at the back, Reece, Alby superb in midfield and Frankie and Arthur clinical upfront.

U/10 Falcons

A team picture of the u/y Divas side.

U10s Falcons had their very first game as a team against Ferryhill Miners United in the RFYL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lads were a bit sleepy early on, going behind to a long-range strike in the first minute.

Jackson, however, scored the team’s very first goal, rifling into the corner after a barnstorming run from Archie.

FC took the lead with a lovely strike from Xavi.

Henry got himself a goal with a nice run and quality finish at the near post and Archie got a deserved goal after another strong run.

The final goal of the half came from a neat short-corner routine from Xavi and Archie, ending with a nice finish from Xavi for his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coaches made a few changes after the interval, giving the players a chance to play in different positions, and credit to Ferryhill for getting a couple of consolation goals.

U/16 White

A hat trick for Will Matthews and two for Elliot Richardson helped the Whites to a 5-2 win over Shincliffe.

U/9 Green

An excellent start with a 4-2 win over Washington Pumas. A great strike from man of the match Logan James the was highlight.

U/12 Yellows

Promoted Yellows turned in a great performance in the higher league with a 8-2 win over Whickham with some great play and goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith with four, Cann with two, Gutteridge and Coverdale were the scorers.

U/12 White Girls

The newly-formed FC U12s Girls (Whites) enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign at home to Washington Athletic Black Cats.

After a steady first half that ended goalless, the girls really came to life in the second half.

A hat-trick from Willow along with a solid defensive performance secured a clean sheet and saw them run out deserved winners against a well-organised Washington side.

U/15 Whites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted Whites earn a good point in the higher league against Spennymoor Flames thanks to a Harvey Dorman hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

U/9 Whites

What a start to the season for the FC U9 Whites against South Shields Foundation Youth.

The opposition struck first, managing to squeeze a shot past Tommy.

Zach made an instant impact, however, levelling the score just minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opponents then grabbed a second, catching the defence off guard before Zach went on to bag an incredible five goals in total, showing tireless energy and determination that earned him a well-deserved man of the match award.

Samson with two and Hugo also scored.

U/8 Whites

The Whites celebrated another great win with goals from Elliot, who netted four times, Alfie M, Preston, Oliver against Leven Athletic.

U/13 Reds

FC Reds made the away trip to newly-promoted Stockton Town and found themselves 1-0 down due to a soft penalty.

It soon became 2-0 due to poor defending.

Just before half time Reubens Grayson’s constant threat down the right-hand side was rewarded with a well-taken goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Stockton went 3-1 up. changes were made and Brodie popped up with the Reds’ second goal.

With minutes left Oakley Hull struck a spectacular effort into the far top corner to give FC a point.

U/12 United

The first league game of the season against Marske turned out to be seven-goal thriller.

FC started brightly and scored two quick goals, the first a great strike from Andrews from just outside the box which gave the keeper no chance.

Kegans scored the second after a scramble in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marske pulled a goal back with a great strike giving Noah in the FC goal no chance.

They piled on the pressure on in the second half and got the equaliser their play deserved.

Against the run of play FC took the lead again when Killen caught the keeper out from close range.

This spurred Marske on again and a scramble in the FC box resulted in another deserved equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FC scored the winner when Sadmomskyi netted his first goal for FC with an unstoppable shot from outside the box.

Man of the match was Ishwa.

FC Hartlepool U9 Golds

The U9 Golds enjoyed their first seven-a-side game of the new season.

Defenders Ally and Rory were rock solid at the back, shutting down every attacking threat with Tommy and Logan outstanding in goal.

In midfield and attack, George, Logan, Tommy, Oscar, Lewis, Sonny, and Marco showed fantastic energy chasing down the balls, passing and driving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was George that opened the scoring first before half time.

After the break it was Tommy’s turn to play up front and he managed to net a couple himself to secure the win.

U/9 Reds

FC U9 Reds began their season in Division 3 with a 4-2 win against Sunderland Seaburn Juniors Green.

Preston kick-started things before the goal fest began.

Seaburn Juniors equalised before then taking the lead.

Three goals from Josh, Bhodi and Daniel secured a brilliant win.

U/12 Girls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girls started their league campaign in the boys league against Saltburn.

They went behind by two goals before responding brilliantly showing great effort and determination to win the game 4-2.

McDermott with a hat-trick and Stephenson scored.

U/13 Falcons & Whites

U/13 Falcons scored a excellent first win in the RFYL on Saturday, winning 6-3.

Blaine Moore and Eden Shaheen netted twice with further goals coming from Harrison Martin and Aiden Howe

U/13 White lost out on Sunday with Blaine Moore scoring.

·

.