Hartlepool Mail responds after Hartlepool United ban our football writer from home games

The Hartlepool Mail today condemns the decision by Hartlepool United to ban our chief football writer from home games.

Their restrictions also prevent Robbie Stelling from attending press conferences and speaking directly to Pools officials.

The ban does not extend to away games and the Mail has already demonstrated its continued commitment to following Hartlepool's fortunes this season by sending Robbie to matches as far away as Yeovil and Southend.

The Mail as a whole was initially banned from covering home fixtures pending the outcome of a dispute over two articles written by us in June.

The ban was reviewed earlier this month after the Mail published a statement on behalf of Hartlepool United and apologised for not contacting the club prior to publishing the two articles.

Hartlepool United have now confirmed that Robbie is still barred from club premises.

Other members of Mail staff are, however, allowed to cover home games and press conferences.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: "Robbie Stelling is a tremendous journalist who has done a fantastic job covering Hartlepool United during yet another turbulent period in their colourful history.

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith.

"He has written thousands of stories about Pools since joining us only 18 months ago and his unrivalled coverage is appreciated both by local fans and expats across the globe.

"While we welcome the partial lifting of restrictions, I feel the continued ban on Robbie is grossly disproportionate and unjust.

"Ironically, the club felt that we had not given them the right of reply to certain articles.

"Yet banning our Hartlepool United writer is a pointless own goal which only restricts them in getting their message across to the club's fans.

"Robbie can undoubtedly be trusted to cover Pools in a fair and balanced manner and I have every faith in him continuing to do so during what we hope will be a successful season for the club.

"While it would be easy to say more at this stage publicly, we would prefer to continue discussions with the club privately in an attempt to have the ban rescinded."

The Mail will continue to provide coverage of home games both online and in print.

