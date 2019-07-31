Hartlepool native and Pools fan handed elite cricket umpire status
Hartlepool’s Michael Gough has been named in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2019/20 - as he continues to build on his sterling reputation in the sport.
Gough, who has supported his local side Hartlepool United since an early age, has quickly become a recognisable name in international cricket - and was previously described as ‘the best umpire in the world’.
And he has now been named as one of just two umpires handed a promotion to the world-renowned panel during its annual review.
Joel Wilson is the only other inductee of 2019, with Adrian Griffith, ICC’s Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees, explaining how tough a job it can be,
“Being an elite official is an extremely challenge job,” he said.
“Every decision is scrutinised by millions of fans and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessment throughout the year.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We are fortunate enough to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage.
“Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future.”
Gough has already officiated nine Test Matches, 59 One Day Internationals and 14 T20 Internationals - having previously been an avid cricket player and footballer in his younger.
He is set to celebrate his promotion by attending Pools’ National League season opener with Sutton United on Saturday, August 3.