Brad Young made an instinctive save to deny Myles Kenlock in the 56th minute.

Hartlepool United kept a fourth successive home clean sheet as Pools held National League leaders Barnet to a goalless draw to keep themselves within striking distance of the play-offs.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were well-organised and resolute but didn't manage a shot until substitute Anthony Mancini blazed over the bar in the 78th minute.

There was one moment of controversy when Adebola Oluwo had a goal ruled out for an apparent foul on Brad Young with 10 minutes to go while the Pools goalkeeper produced a remarkable point blank stop - one of the saves of the season - to thwart Nik Tavares with three minutes of time remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Luke Waterfall almost won the game in added time but his header was saved by Nick Hayes as Pools drew 0-0 at home for the fifth time in 11 league games.

While the most hard to please Poolies might have been frustrated with another stalemate, it was one more welcome point on the board as the hosts kept themselves in promotion contention thanks to a battling performance.

Manager Lennie Lawrence named an unchanged side from the midweek victory over AFC Fylde as Pools looked to end a positive week on a high note with a third win in a row.

Barnet arrived in the North East one point clear of Forest Green Rovers at the top of the National League table having taken 13 points from the last 15 available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Dean Brennan, who was serving a touchline ban, made three changes from Wednesday night's 2-1 win over Yeovil.

Midfielder Mark Shelton, who made more than 100 appearances for Pools and helped the club win promotion in 2021, was one of those restored to the side alongside Rhys Browne and Ben Coker.

Former Pools frontman Nicke Kabamba dropped to the bench despite scoring 10 goals in 14 games this season.

While the visit of the league leaders might have seemed like a daunting proposition for Pools, all five of the Bees National League defeats had come on their travels and the home side made a bright start as both Mani Dieseruvwe and Adam Campbell put pressure on the Barnet back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were pressing energetically but the visitors were using the ball well and fashioned the first half chance of the afternoon when Mark Shelton dragged his strike from the edge of the box out for a throw-in after a mix-up between skipper Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, who was making his 500th career appearance.

Joe Grey was causing Barnet's Danny Collinge a few problems down the left and the attacker's driving run got the home fans out of their seats for the first time but David Ferguson's low cross was far too close to goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

Neither side managed to create a clear-cut chance in the opening 20 minutes although Mani Dieseruvwe's size and power were proving a handful for Barnet's three central-defenders while up the other end Ryan Glover fired a speculative shot well over Brad Young's crossbar from range.

Mani Dieseruvwe almost latched onto Luke Waterfall's header across the face of goal after 23 minutes before Rhys Browne pulled his shot wide from a promising position after both Nicky Featherstone and Jack Hunter allowed a loose ball to bounce in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were holding their shape well and although Barnet were enjoying plenty of possession, the Bees rarely threatened other than an ambitious effort from Danny Collinge, who scored his first goal for the club in midweek, in the 32nd minute.

Adebola Oluwo made a telling defensive intervention when Dieseruvwe looked poised to pounce following Featherstone's threatening free-kick while Chesterfield loanee Bailey Hobson drilled a low strike just wide of Young's near post as the opening 45 minutes drew to a close.

Chances had been at a premium for both sides in a well-contested first half but there was a sense that Pools had grown into the game as the opening period progressed; Lennie Lawrence's team managed to keep a Bees front line who looked to be missing top-scorer Kabamba quiet while Joe Grey had proven a constant thorn in the league leaders side.

Barnet were the division's leading scorers but Dean Brennan had left 18 of their 42 National League goals on the bench as the game settled into its familiar pattern after the restart, with the visitors moving the ball from side to side but the resolute home team making themselves difficult to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Young was called into action for the first time in the 56th minute as Pools were caught napping at a corner and the Leicester loanee made an instinctive save after Myles Kenlock's powerful effort sailed through a crowd of bodies.

Luke Charman was growing into the game and the in-form frontman beat two Barnet defenders before driving into the box and pulling the ball across into a crowded area when he might have been better off going for goal after 70 minutes.

Pools looked to have their tails up as the clock ticked down and substitutes Kazenga LuaLua and Anthony Mancini attempted to make an impact from the flanks while Adam Campbell almost stole in on goal after more determined pressing from the tireless attacker.

Some fast feet from the mercurial Mancini unpicked the Barnet back line but the Frenchman's cut-back failed to find Jack Hunter in a promising position as the hosts started to turn the screw with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all Pools had pressed and probed, it wasn't until the 78th minute that the home side had a shot when Mancini, who was making an impression since coming on, found space in the box but fired over.

There was drama 10 minutes from time when Adebola Oluwo headed home from close range but referee Aaron Bannister ruled the goal out for an apparent foul on Brad Young; the goalkeeper was certainly under pressure as he looked to claim a corner that swung under his crossbar, but Pools can probably consider themselves a little fortunate that the decision went in their favour.

Young was rooted to his line once again as the hosts started to struggle with a late bombardment of their box but this time the Pools stopper produced a remarkable reflex save to deny Nik Tavares from point blank range in the 87th minute.

Luke Waterfall almost won the game in the third and final minute of added time but Barnet keeper Nick Hayes held onto his header as Pools extended their unbeaten run at home to five matches and kept themselves within two points of the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools: Young; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Hunter; Charman (sub, Mancini, 73), Campbell, Grey (sub, LuaLua, 58); Dieseruvwe.

Barnet: Hayes; Coker (sub, Kabamba, 61), Tavares, Hartigan (c), Oluwu, Collinge (sub, Cropped, 80); Hobson (sub, Brunt, 68), Kenlock, Shelton; Glover, Browne.

Att: 3,604 (83 away)