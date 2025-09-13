Hartlepool United 0-0 Brackley Town: Pools without a win in five as struggles in front of goal continue

Pools endured another frustrating afternoon as they failed to score for the third time in four matches against a spirited Brackley side. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United's winless run extended to five matches following an underwhelming 0-0 draw with newly-promoted Brackley Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having started the season so well, a lack of goals is beginning to become a big problem for Pools, who failed to score for the third time in four matches as they lost more ground in the play-off race.

Despite the midweek addition of veteran frontman Vadaine Oliver, who started on the bench, Pools struggled to break down a Saints side who have made a solid start to life in the fifth division having been crowned National League North champions last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it was the visitors who had the best chance of the game when Matt Lowe struck the post seven minutes into the second half. For Pools, who have drawn five of their first nine games this term, it was an afternoon that will not live long on the memory, with Brackley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted hardly having a save to make.

Pools, who were bidding to end a frustrating run of four games without a win, made one change from last Saturday's first defeat of the campaign at the hands of league leaders Forest Green as Jermaine Francis, who missed the long trip to Gloucestershire with a knee issue, returned to the side in place of Jamie Miley. Pools, who began the day in the play-off places, named new signings Vadaine Oliver and Nathan Ferguson on the bench. The pair joined in the week to give manager Simon Grayson more options in midfield and attack; former Crewe, Mansfield, York, Morecambe, Northampton, Gillingham, Stevenage, Bradford and Shrewsbury man Oliver arrived to add more presence up top while Ferguson, a regular in Maidenhead's side last term, put pen to paper on a deal after impressing Grayson during a spell training with the squad.

Like Pools, Brackley, who dumped the home side out of the FA Cup last year and were crowned National League North champions under the impressive Gavin Cowan, came into the game without a win in their last four matches. Nonetheless, the Northamptonshire side had made a positive start to life in the National League, winning two and drawing three of their opening seven games. Cowan made four changes for the trip to Victoria Park as Riccardo Calder, Zak Brown, Justin Donawa and Will Armitage all came into the side. Former Pools goalkeeper Jonny Maxted started in-between the sticks for the Saints.

Both sides started the game brightly and former Aston Villa and Dundee man Riccardo Calder caused Pools a few problems down the left in the opening exchanges. At the other end, the hosts fashioned the first half-chance of the afternoon when Matty Daly's well-struck effort from the edge of the box sailed over after Jermaine Francis had delivered a threatening ball into the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were looking dangerous whenever they had the chance to swing the ball into the box and Maxim Kouogun, who was keeping skipper Tom Parkes out of the side, headed wide from Jay Benn's looping cross after 16 minutes. Moments later, the determined Luke Charman made a powerful drive down the right-hand side, but his cut-back was behind the waiting Matty Daly and Brackley cleared.

The visitors were themselves a threat when they ventured forward and Harvey Cartwright, bidding to keep a remarkable sixth clean sheet in nine games, had to make regulation saves from Zak Lilly and Zak Brown as Brackley looked to bombard the home side's box. The Saints were playing some decent stuff and nearly unlocked the Pools back line in the 21st minute when the lively Riccardo Calder combined well with Morgan Roberts, one of the outstanding performers in last year's FA Cup clash, and almost picked out Justin Donawa with an inviting cross into the box.

It was an end-to-end opening to an intriguing contest and Brackley survived a nervous moment after 26 minutes when Luke Charman and Matty Daly had shots blocked after good work between Jermaine Francis and Daly, who was doing his best to make things happen in a deeper midfield role.

The Saints finished the first half the stronger of the two sides and went close to an opener eight minutes before the break when Zak Brown's looping effort was hooked off the line. All of a sudden, the hosts were under the cosh and Harvey Cartwright was forced into action, saving Zak Lilly's powerful header after Pools failed to deal with Jack Price's corner. Sensing an opportunity, the visitors pressed forward and Cartwright had to get down well to keep out the influential Riccardo Calder's low effort in the 41st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brackley were forced into a change before half time when experienced midfielder Shane Byrne, closing in on 300 appearances for the Saints, was replaced by Bailey Hobson. Pools went close to opening the scoring right on the stroke of half time but Alex Reid, looking to end a run of four games without a goal, had his header saved by Jonny Maxted.

Brackley, who had probably just about had the better of the first half, continued to press forward after the break and went within a whisker of opening the scoring after 52 minutes when Matt Lowe struck the post from close range. Pools lost possession in a dangerous area and Morgan Roberts picked out Bailey Hobson, who crossed for Lowe at the back post but the former Accrington man's effort cannonned off the woodwork and the home side, who were living dangerously, survived.

The visitors continued to shade the contest, although chances were increasingly few and far between as the second half progressed. Morgan Roberts had a sight of goal in the 65th minute but his shot was blocked, while manager Simon Grayson made two changes in a bid to help his side get a foothold in the game; Jamie Miley, a surprise omission from the starting XI, and Danny Johnson replaced Luke Charman and Matty Daly.

There wasn't too much to get fans out of their seats as Pools, who have found goals hard to come by so far this season, huffed and puffed without really creating much in the way of chances. Simon Grayson turned to his bench once again with 18 minutes remaining, handing a debut to new recruit Vadaine Oliver, who scored four times in 31 appearances last season for Bradford and Shrewbury, while also introducing versatile midfielder Brad Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the Pools changes, it was the visitors who looked more like breaking the deadlock in the closing stages. Will Armitage's header appeared destined for the bottom corner when it was deflected wide of the post after 74 minutes, while Zak Brown's volley was diverted past the upright 14 minutes from time. In a last throw of the dice, Simon Grayson introduced debutant Nathan Ferguson in favour of Jay Benn; the 29-year-old made 36 National League appearances for Maidenhead last season.

Brackley continued to press and probe but, like Pools, failed to create much in the way of clear-cut chances. Matt Lowe looked well-placed to strike after driving into the Pools box in the 80th minute, only to lose his footing at the vital moment, while Morgan Roberts was unable to get a shot off from a decent position six minutes later.

Neither side ever particularly looked like finding a winner despite the fact the visitors had a man advantage for the final couple of minutes after Reiss McNally was forced off through injury with Pools having already made all of their five substitutions. The Saints had the ball in the net right at the death, but the linesman was quick to rule that Morgan Roberts had been in an offside position. Pools, who dropped out of the play-off places after York came from two goals down to beat Braintree 3-2, travel to Aldershot next weekend.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright; McNally, Kouogun, John; Benn (sub, Ferguson, 78), Sheron (c), Daly (sub, Miley, 57), Topalloj (sub, Walker, 72); Francis (sub, Oliver, 72); Reid, Charman (sub, Johnson, 57)