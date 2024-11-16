Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

10-man Hartlepool United kept a second successive home clean sheet following a goalless draw with Eastleigh.

The hosts made a bright start but received their fifth red card in 18 National League games when Dan Dodds was sent off following a reckless challenge on Jake Vokins after a quarter of an hour.

Even after going down to 10, Pools were rarely troubled by the unadventurous visitors although Brad Young had to make a couple of smart saves at his near post, keeping out Vokins and the marauding Niall Maher.

A resolute Pools worked hard all afternoon and while Joe McDonnell had a comfortable afternoon in the Eastleigh goal, other than one sharp save to deny Luke Charman late on, the home side were good value for a hard won point.

Despite shipping five goals at National League leaders York last time out, Pools had been in decent form under veteran boss Lennie Lawrence and were bidding to win at home for the third league game in a row.

Lawrence made one change from last weekend as captain Luke Waterfall returned to the side for the first time since the draw with Maidenhead on October 19.

The skipper had endured a difficult start to the season and was sent off twice in his first four matches but was back in the XI in place of Billy Sass-Davies, who was missing through a head injury following a nasty collision with York's Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

New signings Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell were on the bench alongside Jack Hunter, who was back in contention for the first time in more than two months after recovering from a knee injury.

Greg Sloggett, Louis Stephenson and Alfie Steel, who has signed for Northern League side Whitby Town on a short-term loan, all dropped out of the squad.

Eastleigh were among the favourites for relegation prior to the beginning of the campaign but made a blistering start to the season and were the division's early front-runners under former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis.

However, their momentum had started to stall and the Spitfires arrived in the North East without a win in their last eight.

The visitors made one change from last week's disappointing defeat at home to strugglers Braintree as Richard Brindley replaced Tyrese Shade, who was away on international duty with Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Pools, who were wearing their limited edition poppy shirts and raising funds for the Royal British Legion, made an energetic start and had the first half chance when Luke Charman threatened to break away on the counter but his driving run was eventually halted by a combination of Niall Maher and Jake Vokins.

With the home fans in fine voice, Pools were looking dangerous going forward and Adam Campbell forced a save from Joe McDonnell five minutes in after good work from the marauding David Ferguson.

Despite having considerable height in their side, Eastleigh were looking to build from the back but the hosts were making their lives difficult with some determined pressing and Luke Waterfall turned Adam Campbell's free-kick over the bar in the 11th minute as Pools searched for an opener.

After a decent start, the home side's disciplinary problems reared their head again as Dan Dodds was sent off following a late challenge on Jake Vokins after a quarter of an hour.

The defender took a bad touch when bringing down Nicky Featherstone's sweeping pass and flew into a challenge on Vokins as he tried to recover - it was the fifth red card Pools have received in 18 National League games.

The 10 men of Pools rallied and nearly caught the visitors on the break when Adam Campbell won the ball back and Joe Grey almost picked out Luke Charman at the back post as the home fans, who felt Vokins had made a meal of the earlier incident, got behind their side.

Even down to 10 men, Pools were much the better side but there was a sense that the Spitfires were starting to grow into the game and Brad Young had to make a sharp save to keep out Jake Vokins, who was turning into the villain of the piece from the home fans perspective, following Chris Maguire's teasing cross after 34 minutes.

The game started to settle into a pattern as Eastleigh dominated possession while Pools held their shape and worked hard to keep the Spitfires out - the hosts were generally comfortable, although Tom Parkes almost turned the ball into his own net when he sliced his attempted clearance over the bar a couple of minutes before the break.

Luke Charman shot over after another determined run before referee Jamie O'Connor blew for half time, with the sending off of Dan Dodds the main talking point at the interval.

Eastleigh showed more intent after the restart and had the first chance of the second half when skipper Jake Taylor dragged his effort wide after Brad Young had palmed his attempted clearance into a dangerous area.

Pools were, understandably, sitting back more in the second period but the home side were struggling to maintain much of an attacking threat as the Spitfires started to take control of the contest.

Pools were just beginning to look a bit tired and Eastleigh almost capitalised on a loose ball when Niall Maher drove forward and forced another smart save from Young at his near post with 25 minutes of normal time remaining.

Lennie Lawrence made two changes in a bid to inject some energy back into the Pools performance as Jack Hunter and Kazenga LuaLua, who was on for his debut, replaced Adam Campell and a tiring Joe Grey.

The visitors were starting to bombard the Pools box but Mani Dieseruvwe produced a series of important defensive headers while David Ferguson and stand-in right-back Nathan Sheron were doing a good job of protecting the flanks against a rather one-paced Eastleigh attack.

LuaLua's introduction seemed to have the desired effect for Pools and the home side began to drag themselves up the pitch, with the new man combining well with Ferguson as the hosts started to threaten down the left flank.

Eastleigh were still struggling to press home their man advantage as Pools dug in and held their shape well, with substitute Connor Underhill's deflected strike one of very few efforts of note from the visitors.

In truth, it was the home side who showed more attacking intent late on and Pools almost won it at the death when Joe McDonnell denied Luke Charman from close range after Mani Dieseruvwe's header back across goal.

While Pools might well have earmarked this game as one they needed to win, in the end the home side won't have been too disappointed with a hard-fought point after playing more than 75 minutes with 10 men.

Pools: Young; Dodds, Waterfall, Parkes, Ferguson; Sheron, Featherstone; Charman, Campbell (sub, Hunter, 68), Grey (sub, LuaLua, 68); Dieseruvwe.

Eastleigh; McDonnell; Fernandez (sub, Semenyo, 57), Francillette, Maher; Vokins, Brindley (sub, Humphries, 81), Taylor, Gape (sub, Underhill, 77), Waruih; Maguire, McCallum.

Att: 3,655 (44 away).