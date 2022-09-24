Hartlepool United's Mikael Ndjoli in action with Gillingham's Shaun Williams. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle took charge of Pools for the first time as interim manager following Paul Hartley’s recent exit but was unable to enjoy a first win of the league season after game low on quality against the Gills.

Pools will be thankful for another clean sheet, albeit against a side who have scored just twice in the league all season, but were left wanting at the other end as Curle ends his first game in charge at the bottom of the League Two table.

Curle’s first mark as manager was to make four changes to the side who limped to the 2-0 defeat at Sutton United a week ago which would ultimately cost Hartley his job.

Interim manager Keith Curle took charge of his first game for Hartlepool United against Gillingham.

In came David Ferguson, who captained the side in place of Ben Killip who had been given the armband in recent weeks, Mohamad Sylla, Mark Shelton and Mikael Ndjoli.

Ferguson replaced Brody Paterson at left-back with the former Celtic man missing out altogether while Tom Crawford, Rollin Menayese and Callum Cooke were also out of the line-up - Crawford, like Paterson, missing out on Curle’s squad of 18.

And there remained no place for recent signing Chris Maguire who is yet to make an appearance for Pools after joining on a free following his release from Lincoln City.

Curle reverted to a back four with Mouhamed Niang at right-back and Euan Murray partnering Alex Lacey in central defence.

Reghan Tumilty operated in a more advanced role on the right as Shelton and Sylla paired in midfield with Wes McDonald on the left.

Ndjoli joined Josh Umerah in attack for Pools looking to add to their five goals between them this season.

But it was a low key affair in the opening exchanges with both sides demonstrating why they are low on confidence with just one win and eight goals scored between them this season.

Tumilty fired over from range after strong work from Umerah up against Max Ehmer before McDonald wasted a promising position on the right when allowing full-back Ryan Law the time to get back and clear.

Murray was called into action with an important challenge on Robbie McKenzie just as things appeared to have opened up for the Gills defender in the penalty area with Will Wright’s in-swinging corner from the left giving Killip something to think about.

Ndjoli showed some lovely close control to beat McKenzie on the left midway through the first half but Umerah was unable to convert at the near post.

Pools had Lacey to thank when he made an excellent interception to thwart Ben Reeves from inside the penalty area when he latched onto Mikael Mandron’s knock-down

But in truth it was a first half low on quality from both sides, until the last kick when McDonald breezed by both McKenzie and Hakeeb Adelakun into the area with his curling effort destined for the top corner, having beaten Glenn Morris, only for Law to head clear on the line.

Pools almost began the second half on the back foot when Scott Kashket found space on the left but he skewed his effort well wide.

Tumilty just couldn’t get enough on the end of McDonald’s cross before play was stopped for a nasty clash of heads between Niang and McKenzie.

And Pools came close when play restarted as Tumilty found space on the right where he whipped in an excellent cross for Ndjoli who was denied well by Morris.

Curle rolled the dice by taking off strikers Umerah and Ndjoli but to little avail until five minutes from time when Clarke Oduor had the chance to win it for Pools.

The best move of the game involving Shelton and Cooke found Oduor in the area, who then worked the space well by selling the defender short, but he was denied by Morris.

There was still time for Pools deep into seven minutes of stoppage time when Tumilty’s cross found its way through to Sylla but his scrambled effort was diverted agonisingly wide of the post.

It means Curle had to settle for a point on his first game in charge and, with results elsewhere, means Pools now drop to the bottom of the table.

At least, you hope, the only way is up from here.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Niang (Menayese ‘58), Murray, Lacey (Oduor ‘68), Ferguson ©, Tumilty, Sylla, Shelton, McDonald, Ndjoli (Hamilton ‘68), Umerah (Cooke ‘56)

Subs: Letheren, Hastie, Grey

Gillingham XI: Morris, Adelakun (Green ‘79), McKenzie, Ehmer, Wright, Law, Williams, Reeves (MacDonald’70), O’Keefe © (Alexander ‘83), Mandron, Kashket